“Can Not Watch Without You”: FOX Sports’ Latest Announcement Gets Massive Thumbs Up From NASCAR Fans

The upcoming 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will see FOX Sports share the rights to being stock car racing’s official broadcaster as racing gets underway. Slated to cover the sport for the 25th consecutive year, the broadcast giant has revealed its announcer lineup for this season. With several names on the list that fans are well-versed with, the return of one of the network’s analysts is most welcomed by fans.

A two-time Daytona 500 winner himself, Larry McReynolds will continue his analyst duties at FOX ahead of the network’s 22nd consecutive coverage of the famed 500-mile-long race, with fans reacting to the news in appropriate fashion. “Can not watch without you,” claimed one fan, “Congratulations! Love listening to his insights,” shared another.

Papa Mac is here to stay. @LarryMac28 is one of the best to ever do it — Zach Case (@Zach_Case_) January 31, 2025

“I hope the contract has him at the track more!!” wrote one fan, showing his appreciation for the former driver, whereas another fan credited McReynolds for his sound technical knowledge and added, “Great news! His technical insight is awesome!”

Alongside Reynolds, the FOX commentary booth will see the return of Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Kevin Harvick and their roles in commentary during the race.

The booth exhibits varied levels of broadcast experience. Joy is slated to call his 46th Daytona 500 alongside Harvick, who is back for his second season as an announcer. Veteran on-track reporters Jamie Little and Regan Smith, along with Josh Sims, will also return this year to cover the action from pit road.

Alongside her pit-road coverage in the premier tier of the sport, Jamie Little will also be sharing the FOX booth during NASCAR Truck Series races this season as the only female play-by-play announcer, marking her return this season. She will be accompanied by Cup Series champions Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano while Amanda Busick reports from pit road during the upcoming weekend at Daytona.

Meanwhile, former Cup Series driver Harvick will also return behind the mic for post-race and mid-week coverage of the sport with his rapidly growing Harvick Happy Hour podcast which is produced by FOX themselves.

The conversation with Harvick and other guests offers fans perspective and a preview of the sport’s latest controversies and happenings, as well as previews of upcoming races.

With the 67th running of the famed Daytona 500, due to go live at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, February 16, 2025, fans will be eagerly looking forward to a year that will also see new broadcast partners such as Amazon Prime and TNT Sports take on the challenge of NASCAR broadcasting alongside NBC and FOX.