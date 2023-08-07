Chase Elliott Admits Mistake as Door Closes In on Disastrous NASCAR Season

There were high hopes from the Chase Elliott camp coming into the race at Michigan, but a wreck due to a tire issue ruined his day without notice. It was not just his race that was ruined, but his hopes for even making it into the playoffs this season are tumbling down beside him.

Earlier, Elliott had mentioned how Michigan could be the spot that would be the last opportunity to decide his fate for the season. Now with the Hendrick Motorsports driver already DNF’d, his quest to make it to the postseason has been further diminished down to just the two road course races and the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

Chase Elliott talks about his wreck at Michigan



On being asked if he felt alright following his hard wreck during the race, Elliott said, “Yeah, I feel good. I hate that it happened. Obviously, it was really early in the day to have a tire blow like that. It was really weird. It’s a bummer, but not surprised.”

Elliott was then asked if there had been any warning signs that his tire had been falling off. He responded, “No, not at all. Obviously, we stayed out, but no I didn’t even feel like I was being hard on it. Unfortunately not, just added to the list.”

After his Michigan disaster can Elliott still make it to the postseason?



Statistically, it was possible for Elliott to get into the playoffs without a win. But he had to perform really well in the last four regular-season races. Well, after suffering a DNF in Michigan, that hope seems to have diminished even further.

Although, it is the next two races where a lot of hope lies for Elliott. NASCAR heads down to the Indy road course next week, and thereafter to Watkins Glen International. Elliott has historically fared well at all forms of road course racing, but the Glen has a special place in his heart. After all, that is where he won his first-ever race in the NASCAR Cup Series.

But tossing emotions aside, yes, it is still possible for Elliott to make the jump into the postseason. But now it is all about the win. The next two races will be a crucial determining factor in his quest to not miss the playoffs.