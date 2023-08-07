HomeSearch

Chase Elliott Admits Mistake as Door Closes In on Disastrous NASCAR Season

Srijan Mandal
|Published August 07, 2023

Jul 22, 2023; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (right) talks with a crew member during practice and qualifying for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

There were high hopes from the Chase Elliott camp coming into the race at Michigan, but a wreck due to a tire issue ruined his day without notice. It was not just his race that was ruined, but his hopes for even making it into the playoffs this season are tumbling down beside him.

Earlier, Elliott had mentioned how Michigan could be the spot that would be the last opportunity to decide his fate for the season. Now with the Hendrick Motorsports driver already DNF’d, his quest to make it to the postseason has been further diminished down to just the two road course races and the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

Chase Elliott talks about his wreck at Michigan

On being asked if he felt alright following his hard wreck during the race, Elliott said, “Yeah, I feel good. I hate that it happened. Obviously, it was really early in the day to have a tire blow like that. It was really weird. It’s a bummer, but not surprised.”


Elliott was then asked if there had been any warning signs that his tire had been falling off. He responded, “No, not at all. Obviously, we stayed out, but no I didn’t even feel like I was being hard on it. Unfortunately not, just added to the list.”

After his Michigan disaster can Elliott still make it to the postseason?

Statistically, it was possible for Elliott to get into the playoffs without a win. But he had to perform really well in the last four regular-season races. Well, after suffering a DNF in Michigan, that hope seems to have diminished even further.

Although, it is the next two races where a lot of hope lies for Elliott. NASCAR heads down to the Indy road course next week, and thereafter to Watkins Glen International. Elliott has historically fared well at all forms of road course racing, but the Glen has a special place in his heart. After all, that is where he won his first-ever race in the NASCAR Cup Series.

But tossing emotions aside, yes, it is still possible for Elliott to make the jump into the postseason. But now it is all about the win. The next two races will be a crucial determining factor in his quest to not miss the playoffs.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, his refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces.

Read more from Srijan Mandal