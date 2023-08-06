Chase Elliott Believes Michigan Is “Our Last Normal Opportunity to Show What You Have or Don’t Have”

Time has been ticking for Chase Elliott as the regular season comes to a close. Still winless, Elliott’s desperation to get a win might be reaching its breaking point. Although his strong suit on road courses is still up ahead, where he has often proven to be really good, Elliott believes that it will be the race at Michigan that will be his final normal opportunity to solidify his future into the postseason.

Recently, while speaking with the media, Elliott remarked on his thoughts about racing at Michigan and how this would be the last chance to showcase if they have it or not.

Chase Elliott believes Michigan is his last opportunity for the playoffs



While speaking at the driver press conference, Elliott mentioned, “That is a great question, and it is kind of your last sample of what would be a normal race track, I guess. So, that is a very valid question, but I am just trying to think back to last year and it seems like all the Gibbs cars were really strong here last year as a whole.”

“I think at some tracks, the characteristics here might carry forward and I am not sure that all of them necessarily are that way. I would say that it’s not unfair to say that this is our last normal opportunity to show what you have or don’t have, but I do think this place is very unique and it is its own animal.”

“You kind of look at it and you think maybe it’s like Fontana, but it’s really not at all like Fontana. I never had a chance to race here at the old surface, so this is all I have really known ever since I have been running. This place has always been kind of its own world. I do think it is the last normal look, I guess, but at the same time, this place is very different. I wouldn’t read to terrible far into it.”

Can Elliott win in the remaining few races?



Speculation an Elliott wins the upcoming races aren’t something that would yield much on the basis of his on-track performance statistics so far. Although, banking on the previous year’s statistics, his chances to win a Michigan seem off the charts, especially considering that he has never won at this specific track.

But again the upcoming road course races at Indy and Watkins Glen seem to be the place where Elliott can shine. Looking at the situation Elliott has found himself in this season, it would be fair to assume that we might not see the Hendrick Motorsports driver in the playoffs this year.

While he has been making up on the points tally, it is to consider that the drivers within the cutoff also have been making point gains. Therefore nullifying any point-based grounds the 2020 Cup Series champion makes.

What he needs desperately is a win, not just top 5 finishes.