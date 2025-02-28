‘Going to Scream, Going to Whine’: Kyle Petty Sings the Same Tune as Denny Hamlin About Carson Hocevar’s Aggression on the Race Track

Feb 7, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty on the red carpet before the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Carson Hocevar’s on-track aggression is again in the news following the Ambetter Health 400 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His aggressive maneuvers, reminiscent of his full-time Truck Series stint in 2023, have drawn criticism from the Cup Series drivers. While Kyle Petty acknowledges that Hocevar is entitled to assert his presence on the track just like any other competitor, he attributes Hocevar’s confrontational style to the modern racing ethos that glorifies aggressive tactics, sharing the same sentiments as Denny Hamlin.

On the GoPRNLive podcast, Petty expressed his views, saying, “These kids, these young drivers have so much freaking talent but they’ve grown up watching Joey Logano do it. They’ve grown up watching Ross Chastain doing. So they’re taking it to another level. They’re moving that yardstick.”

Petty elaborated, “Anytime you get somebody who shows up at the sharp end of the stick at the front of the pack who’s not used to running up there and who’s not been there, the established names are going to scream.”

“They’re going to cry; they’re going to whine: Oh! There’s somebody else coming up here to get my trophy and get my money. Who is it? What’s Carson Hocevar? What’s he doing up here?”

Petty also pointed out that without the intervention of caution, Hocevar might very well have won the race.

Hamlin, drawing from his own racing heritage influenced by legends like Mark Martin and Tony Stewart, acknowledged on his podcast a contrast in today’s racing dynamics, which Hocevar epitomizes. This shift, Hamlin noted, leans heavily towards overt aggression and often culminates in wrecks, a departure from the strategic maneuvering of yesteryears.

Hamlin mourned the erosion of subtlety in overtaking, critiquing today’s norm of forcefully barging through competitors. He proposed Jimmie Johnson as a potential mentor for Hocevar, citing Johnson’s reputation not for reckless aggression but for his tough presence and pure racing abilities on the track.

According to Hamlin, Johnson was feared not for his potential to cause wrecks but for his sheer skill and the speed at which he commanded his races.

Hamlin also imparted a piece of advice to Hocevar, emphasizing the importance of humility post-incident; acknowledging one’s mistakes openly could foster respect among peers and fans alike, nurturing a more respectful racing environment.

Petty’s take on Chastain’s maturity

A few years ago, when Chastain won races by engaging in aggressive maneuvers like pushing competitors into the wall or spinning them out, he faced similar confrontations from other drivers as he later presented to Hocevar post-race.

However, according to Petty, Chastain approached Hocevar in a manner he would have appreciated during his more contentious days — a gesture meant to enlighten rather than provoke.

Petty noted, “Ross Chastain, who three years ago Rick Hendrick is wanting to send to Brazil because he crashed a couple of his guys and he’s out there playing the role of coach and mentor to Carson Hocevar…”

“That shows the maturity level of Ross Chastain. And I think, but Ross pulling him away and talking to him and standing there with that posture, it was not an aggressive posture — it’s let me teach you something.”

While Hocevar finished in second place at Atlanta, it remains to be seen how long he can continue to ascend the NASCAR Cup Series ranks through aggressive racing before repercussions catch up to him.