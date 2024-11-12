“Best Team in Motorsports”: Team Penske Hailed After NASCAR Championship Domination Sets New Benchmarks in Modern Era

Team Penske is not a name that is associated just with NASCAR. The outfit is the motorsports arm of a larger Penske Corporation and has strong roots in a range of racing disciplines such as the IndyCar Series and the IMSA Sports Championship. Its most recent achievement of winning a third consecutive Cup Series championship has further heightened its legacy in the racing world.

The 2024 campaign was an incredible year all around for Team Penske. It is the first time they won the Indianapolis 500, the Cup Series title, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship, and the World Endurance Championship in the same season.

It is also the first time his team finished 1-2 in the Cup Series, thanks to Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney. But this season is just the tip of the iceberg.

The team’s social media pages recently put up an Instagram post about how the Phoenix victory was its 150th win on record. The reactions to the post were overwhelmed with praise.

One fan wrote, “Penske owns the finish line no matter the motorsport.” How true to fact is this? The pages in the statistics book portray a grander picture of what Team Penske has achieved in motorsports.

Roger Penske has 20 Indianapolis 500 victories. Team Penske holds 47 championships including 17 in IndyCar and five in the Cup Series. The win in Phoenix was the team’s 645th as a whole. It also won its fifth Cup Series ownership championship in 2024. 10 different drivers have reached victory lane bearing the banner of the outfit so far in history.

Fans in love with the achievements of Team Penske in motorsports

And finally, Team Penske is the only team to have won a Cup Series championship since the Next Gen car was introduced in 2022. This new benchmark is probably what led a fan to comment, “Best team in motorsports history hands down, congrats Mr Penske!!! Let’s go get 4 in a row now” One of the 10 drivers who won races with the team is the icon Rusty Wallace.

A fan wrote below the Instagram post, “Seeing Rusty in there always makes me happy, cheers to The Captain.” Yet another follower had a fair question, “Where do you think they keep all those trophies?” It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Penske Corporation had a separate building by now to flaunt all the silverware.

Although he is 87 years old now, Roger Penske isn’t done building his team’s legacy. He wishes to win more and get more championships home just for the image that they bring him and his organization. Judging from the performance of his Cup Series drivers, one could argue that he is well on his way to reaching that goal.