What Happened Between Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick After the Race at the ROVAL?

Denny Hamlin displays two distinct personas in NASCAR, one of the Cup Series team owners and another where he is a driver. The Virginia native also discusses the dichotomy frequently on his podcast as well.

At the Charlotte Roval, the spectators witnessed both sides of the #11 driver. After an on-track clash with the #45 car driven by Tyler Reddick, the JGR driver was later seen congratulating his 23XI racing employee for advancing into the Round of 8 despite their earlier run-in.

During the 2024 Bank of America ROVAL 400, on Lap 31, Hamlin who was in 23rd place was holding his line when Reddick, struggling to control his vehicle, veered inside in an attempt to pass Martin Truex Jr.

The maneuver led to Reddick’s #45 forcefully colliding with Hamlin’s #11 in turn 7, which then caused Hamlin to make contact with Chase Briscoe.

HUGE PROBLEMS FOR TYLER REDDICK, SLIDING INTO DENNY HAMLIN!#NASCARPlayoffs | NBC pic.twitter.com/PXl7bI9Qne — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 13, 2024

Meanwhile, at the front of the pack on the same turn, Austin Dillon spun out from 12th after a nudge from Alex Bowman.

When Reddick pulled into pit road, he discovered that the contact had bent a toe link on his car.

Despite the setback, he managed to cross the finish line in P11 place, while Hamlin ended up in P14.

Reflecting on the mishap in a post-race interview, Hamlin remarked, “It hurt their car. Knocked something out of alignment in the rear. My steering wheel went from being straight to at three o’clock. So, certainly had a detrimental…outcome come to my car. But certainly Chriss [Gabehart] does a great job with his adjustments to… compensate for the handling, that bent toe link did. So just Great job by the team, we survived.”

Denny Hamlin on the contact with Tyler Reddick, how it impacted his own race and his view of the Reddick rally. pic.twitter.com/5Ql6KQNfSX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 13, 2024

Yet, embracing his role as a team leader, after learning that Reddick had secured a spot in the Round of 8, Hamlin was seen congratulating and hugging his 23XI Racing #45 driver, alongside Michael Jordan, on pit road.

It marks the second consecutive year Reddick has reached the playoffs. Last year, on the same track, the #45 clinched a fifth-place finish to push himself into the Round of 8 for the first time in his Cup Series career.

Reddick describes car damage after contact with Hamlin

During a post-race interview, reflecting on the Stage 2 skirmish, the #45 driver said his car was “absolutely destroyed” following the run-in with Hamlin. He praised his 23XI pit crew for their adept adjustments.

He shared, “Yeah, I thought I was gonna flip. But I think I was behind the #19 just trying to move into the inside. And I got clear of him and then #3 spun and everybody on the blinders coming to a stop. And of course while that happens, me and my boss get together. It felt like I am going to do a front flip. I mean this thing was absolutely destroyed. Just real hats off to everybody on this Monster Energy Camry.”

With a haul of 45 points from the race, Reddick advanced to the Round of 8, currently positioned third behind Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. It remains to be seen how deep can he last during the remainder of the postseason.