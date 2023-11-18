Chase Elliott Explains Why He Waited Until Now to Fix His Injury Woes

Jun 11, 2023; Sonoma, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) waves at the crowd before the start of the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season was more or less ruined for Chase Elliott following an injury from a snowboarding accident. But now with the season finished, the Hendrick Motorsports driver recently shared an update regarding a surgery performed on his shoulder and why he opted to wait this long to get it done.

In the video message posted on his social media, Elliott mentioned, “Hey guys, what’s up hope you’re enjoying the fall and the holidays are approaching really quickly. Just wanted to give you a quick update. I had a little procedure on my shoulder.”

“Had an old injury that I needed to get tended to and obviously the offseason is a much better time to do that than my last surgery.”

Elliott also provided short insights regarding his plans for the Cup Series season next year. He added, “So here we are, and everything is all good, ready to go for 2024, certainly looking forward to the Daytona 500 coming up in February.”

What happened to the shoulder of Chase Elliott?

Hendrick Motorsports released a separate statement, mentioning that Chase Elliott underwent outpatient surgery to fix a torn labrum. The surgery was successful, and it was done to address the chronic shoulder pain that the 2020 Cup Series champion was experiencing in recent years.

The HMS driver learned of the tear on Monday after undergoing an MRI. The statement also cleared that the surgery would not affect Elliott’s status for the upcoming season. Thankfully, the surgery took place in the off-season hence, he would have ample time to heal up.

It’s worth mentioning that Elliott had recently ruled out his injury as a major factor in his disappointing 2023 season. But now with the health update in the door and a rather catastrophic season under the rug, Elliott can now recover, rejuvenate, and prepare himself for a proper comeback for his 2024 Cup Series campaign.

His fans would be hopeful that their favorite driver doesn’t get knocked out of the playoffs for a second time and finish the season 17th in the standings next year.