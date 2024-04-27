mobile app bar

Why Is Jimmie Johnson Racing at Dover This Weekend?

Even after his retirement from full-time competition, seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is close to the action with his role as a team owner and part-time driver. This weekend, Johnson will be driving the #43 Legacy Motor Club car at the Dover Motor Speedway. But why did Johnson choose to race at this specific racetrack?

In a post shared by the LMC owner, he explained, “Dover is just a track that fits my style. Win there 11 times and honestly had a look at two or three others that got away from us. And to talk about me specifically it really fits the throttle control requirement that it takes to be fast… You can drop off into the corners and how you use the throttle really sets the vehicle…”

“Then obviously getting the corner and use your hands to point the car. But the throttle lift point is so critical and how you start the corner. That it’s just been very natural for me and it’s worked very well for me.”

Johnson holds the highest amount of wins at Dover; considering his past success and how things fit in for him it makes sense why he would prefer to go back to race at this specific racetrack.

Can Jimmie Johnson win at Dover this weekend? 

Despite the success during his prime, it wouldn’t be that easy for Johnson to return to victory lane this weekend. Unlike the ol’ times, things have changed a lot. Considering the ongoing problems at Legacy Motor Club following their move to Toyota and the team still adjusting to it, it will not be as straightforward as it was during his HMS days.

According to the latest betting odds released by Stake, Kyle Larson (2.50) appears to be the favorite to win on Sunday. After him, it is Ross Chastain at 3.55, Chase Elliott at 4.50, and Alex Bowman at (6.25). Meanwhile, the odds for Johnson sit eight on the list at 26.00 tied with Michael McDowell, John Hunter Nemechek, and Noah Gragson.

