“It Shook Me There for a Second”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Laments the Loss of Long-Time Tradition Amid Latest Change

NASCAR will end a longtime tradition during the 2025 season across all three national series. Rookie stripes will no longer be mandated for competitors making their series debut. They can still add the stripes to their cars if they wish to, but they are not required by the governance. Popular icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been left questioning this decision by the promotion.

On an episode of The Dale Jr. Download, he expressed an understanding of why the stripes no longer serve their purpose. Field sizes are smaller than they used to be, and it isn’t very hard anymore to locate or identify rookies. He used the example of a Daytona 500 in the 1980s to explain this further.

“When you went to the Daytona 500, there were probably 70 to 80 cars trying to qualify for the Daytona 500. 20-25 rookies, maybe. Lots of rookies, right? A dozen or more. That was when it was necessary,” he said. This proportion required the debutants to be identified through stripes for the ease of drivers, officials, and fans.

Despite the logic behind NASCAR’s decision, he couldn’t grasp why the stripes couldn’t exist, at least for the sake of tradition. “It shook me up there for a second because it was such a cool tradition,” he said and added, “It’s kind of changed in terms of what purpose it served, but man, I hate to be that guy… But some traditions. What’s wrong with them, right? I mean, that was just a thing. It didn’t have to go away.”

The rookie stripes refer to the two yellow decals on the rear bumper of cars. They are stuck on both sides of where a license plate would have been on a production car. The stripes are also given to international drivers making their debut, regardless of their experience. Shane van Gisbergen, for instance, had them during his 2023 debut in Chicago.

Following up on this post, NASCAR says the reason for no more rookie stripes is they’re unnecessary. There’s no need to signify a rookie driver given these are the highest levels of stock car racing, per NASCAR. https://t.co/khgs17kOI3 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) January 21, 2025

In 2025, van Gisbergen and 23XI Racing driver Riley Herbst qualify to wear the stripes in the Cup Series. It has been left up to them to decide whether they want to or not.

NASCAR’s official reason for wanting to be done with the stripes seems valid as well. Veteran reporter Jeff Gluck wrote on X that the promotion considers them “unnecessary” since these are the highest levels of stock car racing. With the 2025 season soon approaching, there is still time for more such changes to be implemented.