All About the Fall Fest, Where Fans Can Meet Jeff Gordon, Chase Elliott, and other Hendrick Motorsports Legends

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 04: Kyle Larson ( 5 Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet) and Chase Elliott ( 9 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) during a media press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on February 04, 2023, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 04 NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Icon007230204982

NASCAR fans will have the opportunity to meet Hendrick Motorsports legends and drivers during the Fall Fest in the Charlotte Roval. There will be a raffle through which they can win autograph sessions with the four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon and the four drivers who currently drive for the team. They will also have the chance to take home souvenirs and race gear from the fest. The event will begin on October 11 and continue throughout the weekend.

The celebration will start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m on Friday. It will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday. Gordon will be the first NASCAR legend to make an appearance and he will be with Adam Alexander at 10:50 a.m. (Friday) for a Q&A session. He will then conduct an autograph session at 11:15 a.m. Following this, the iconic crew chief Ray Evernham will join Gordon and Alexander for yet another Q&A session, which will be followed by a book signing.

“Come hang out with me at the Hendrick Motorsports Fall Festival! Enter the raffle for a chance to get an autograph from myself or one of our four drivers,” Gordon wrote in an Instagram post promoting the event. With fan interactions and his regular vice chairman duties, the four-time Cup Series champion is bound to have his hands full throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron will interact with the fans before leaving to prepare for qualifying. The timings of their race duties are probably why the fest hours on Saturday are scheduled to start an hour earlier than on Friday. Larson and Elliott will be a part of the interactive session from 9:30 a.m. Byron and Bowman will be available from 10:15 a.m.

The lobbies of the 5/9 and 24/48 buildings will be open for fans to view show cars and trophies. There will also be food trucks and a DJ on the site. Fans will have to register themselves on the official website of Hendrick Motorsports by October 3 to be a part of the raffle to win autograph sessions. The weekend appears set to be an enjoyable one for fans of NASCAR’s most successful team. A HMS driver winning the Roval race will be the perfect icing on the cake.