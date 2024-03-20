Chase Elliott Feels NASCAR Drivers Can Adjust to Tire Wear but With One Condition

Chase Elliott’s expertise and experience in the Cup Series combined on Sunday to coast him across the finish line in 8th place during the race in Bristol. The #5 Chevy Camaro driver posted his best finish of the season, whilst others in the field struggled with tire issues that caused them to spin and drop significant pace. Coming out of it all, Elliott isn’t completely comfortable with the unprecedented tire wear-off despite his relatively decent result.

Advertisement

Talking to Bob Pockrass in a recent interview, Elliott said that it was important for drivers and teams to know what they were getting into in a race. He contended that if they knew that such a high tire wear-off race was what awaited them, they could prepare for it and race accordingly. The driver believes that this would not only fix tire longevity issues but also improve safety during the race.

“You could feel when you got to the cords, you knew you had a problem so you had a chance to fix it,” he said. “You had a chance to drive your car differently on the front end and you also had a chance to kind of know the warning signs that were screaming at you that something was fixing to go wrong. That I think is really, good thing to know, instead of the tire just popping.”

Advertisement

Sunday’s race saw a lot of drivers losing control of their cars and struggling to finish the race. With only five of the entrants completing their race in the leading lap experts consider it a miracle that no big wreck occurred. However, this is a gamble that NASCAR probably wouldn’t have taken if it knew about the track’s nature beforehand.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. questions Elliott’s take on the Bristol race

Elliott’s words to Pockrass came from an interview that the latter held at the Hendrick Motorsports compound in North Carolina. With the reporter putting up his conversation with the four Hendrick-men on X, formerly Twitter, racing icon Dale Jr. responded to it with a pressing question.

He wrote, “Heard a lot of good points from these guys. They want the challenge of getting the car/engine/brakes/tires over the finish line. When it’s a given that everyone in the field can achieve that, how do you separate yourself from the pack?”

Advertisement

Junior has strongly advocated for the type of racing challenge, as seen on Sunday, to continue in future fixtures. While he believes that such hurdles would result in better competition from teams, it does present a safety threat. Where the sanctioning body takes the matter from here is yet to be seen.