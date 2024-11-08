“There’s A Price for Everything”: Kevin Harvick Demands Sequel to $160 Million Juggernaut

Last week, Tom Cruise revealed that he is considering a sequel to his 1990 NASCAR racing film, Days of Thunder. But he’s not the only one with racing films on his mind; former NASCAR Cup driver Kevin Harvick is also looking to get involved. Harvick has even offered up his 2023-acquired mansion for filming.

Since it’s the same Cornelius estate that featured in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Harvick believes it could provide an aesthetic feel to a racing movie. Situated on the shores of Lake Norman, the iconic residence was once portrayed as the home of the fictional racer Ricky Bobby.

But rekindling Days of Thunder might be a gutsy move, considering the film wasn’t exactly a smash hit at the box office, earning $157 million worldwide on a budget of $60 million, and it met with mixed to negative reviews from critics.

In contrast, Talladega Nights fared much better, securing a 71% approval rating and an average score of 6.51 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes, and having a collection of over $163 million, with a budget of $72,500 million.

Probably that’s why even Harvick has his own twist on the sequel idea, suggesting: “I think we should have Ricky Bobby or Will Ferrell and Talladega Nights too. I know where we can film it… We’re going to film it in a modernized Ricky Bobby home…”

When asked if he would allow the filming crew into his house, the former SHR driver stated, “There’s a price for everything,” hinting that he might charge for the use of his mansion as a film location.

Kevin and his wife DeLana became the owners of the Lake Norman mansion on October 27, shelling out $6.75 million for it, as per Mecklenburg County real estate records. The estate, which spans over 12,000 square feet, is tucked within the exclusive confines of the gated Connor Quay neighborhood.

Rick Hendrick may return to his role if a sequel to Days of Thunder materializes.

As enthusiasm builds among Tom Cruise, and NASCAR enthusiasts for a sequel to ‘Days of Thunder,’ rumors suggest that Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports, might once again play a part in the film if it goes ahead.

A Hollywood insider, shedding light on the developments behind the scenes, shared that the realization of the sequel hinges primarily on the script.

“It’s going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script,” they explained. However, there remains some skepticism, as Hendrick was not entirely impressed with the racing portrayal in the original film.

Reflecting on the essence of the movie, Hendrick acknowledged its spirit but criticized its depiction of racing, telling the Daytona Beach News-Journal during the film’s 20th anniversary, “The racing wasn’t very good. It was just beating and banging, and the cars looked like they were from a junkyard. But that was what they wanted.”

Perhaps having a few real NASCAR drivers making cameo appearances in the film could help with its business.