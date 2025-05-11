Chase Elliott in Unison With Joey Logano Over Why NASCAR Should Not Think About Superspeedways as the Title Race

NASCAR has officially announced that the 2026 Cup Series finale will be held at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. A rotational system is expected to be implemented after that, meaning other venues will get a chance to host the finale as well. But proponents of the Daytona International Speedway have already been warned to look away.

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR executive vice president, said during the announcement that the focus is only on short tracks and intermediates. The defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, was in favor of this approach.

Superspeedways are unpredictable venues that don’t always reward the best driver of the day. Luck plays a significant factor, and that’s the last thing fans want to decide who the champion is. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has also backed the non-option of superspeedways.

He told the press in Kansas, when asked about any particular tracks that should host the finale. In his words, “There are certainly some that don’t. You know, the speedways are off the table for sure. Atlanta would be off the table in my opinion.”

“I think, at the end of the day, they kind of have an open box on whatever they want to do,” Elliott added. He believes that there is enough data and intelligence to make an educated decision about which track will serve the purpose the best.

Road courses have faced the same axe as superspeedways. These tracks aren’t what stock car racing has traditionally been about. Fans have long wanted to see an undisputed champion crowned. Only a finale at a short track or an intermediate will fulfill this desire. For now, all eyes are on the return to the much-celebrated Homestead-Miami Speedway.

What Logano said about a superspeedway hosting the finale

If there’s anyone who knows about being perceived as an undeserved champion, it is Joey Logano. The driver came under huge fire at the end of last season despite winning the title. He had been largely mediocre throughout the season and only won in the final minutes when it mattered the most. The tricks of the playoff format aided him greatly.

So, when he says that superspeedways aren’t suited to host the finale, there’s got to be some solid reasoning behind it. He said, “Whether it’s a short track or mile-and-a-half, that’s what our roots really are. That is what built our sport. Throwing in a road course or any other oddball type racetrack, superspeedway, it’s too much by chance, and it wouldn’t be ideal I don’t believe for our sport.”

It is almost a certainty that the rest of the field, even those who are the best at superspeedways, would agree with Logano and Chase Elliott that the drafting-style tracks are too much of a gamble for deciding the champion.