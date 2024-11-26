Everything to Know About Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation

While Brad Keselowski’s team played an important role in assisting those affected by Hurricane Helene back in October, distributing thousands of pounds of food, water, and supplies, the RFK Racing co-owner himself has also been deeply involved in respected inspirational efforts. His foundation, the Checkered Flag Foundation, is dedicated to supporting military members, veterans, and first responders on their journey to recovery.

Since its inception in 2010, the foundation has been actively helping those who have made sacrifices for the nation. The impetus for founding the organization came after Keselowski visited Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was moved to support those who have served the country.

The Checkered Flag Foundation has since collaborated with various organizations including the Wounded Warrior Project, the Armed Forces Foundation, The Paralyzed Veterans of America, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and the Detroit F.I.R.E. benefit team, hosting and participating in numerous events to aid these heroes.

Since its founding, the Checkered Flag Foundation has extended its support to over 50 organizations and individuals, focusing on aiding veterans and first responders on their paths to recovery. The foundation has successfully raised more than $3.8 million, benefiting over 250 veterans, active military members, and first responders.

In 2023, the RFK driver invited his fans to share photographs of their military heroes, which he then showcased on his Ford during the race at Pocono Raceway.

This year, Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation again brought back the Tribute to Veterans program, sponsored by Solomon Plumbing. On September 1, 2024, at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, the #6 driver honored armed heroes by carrying their names on his Ford Mustang.

Participation in the campaign came with a cost of $100 per submission, with all proceeds going to support the Checkered Flag Foundation’s mission to honor and aid those who have made significant sacrifices for our nation and communities.

Along with having their hero’s name displayed on the car, each contributor received a personalized certificate and a commemorative gift after the race weekend at Darlington on September 1.

Beyond honoring veterans, the Checkered Flag Foundation has also facilitated the gifting of five service dogs during ‘A Hero’s Homecoming’ ceremonies, which mark the service dogs’ graduation and their subsequent introduction to the veterans they will be aiding.

Additionally, the foundation actively celebrates numerous active-duty and retired military personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force on their Facebook page.