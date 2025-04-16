“Chase Elliott Just Doesn’t Have the Desire”: Fans Slam Hendrick Motorsports Star, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Insists on No Panicking Yet

Feb 19, 2017; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (L) greet driver Chase Elliott (R) in victory lane after the two won the Front Row for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Chase Elliott won the Daytona 500 pole for second straight year. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The biggest challenge that NASCAR analysts have right now is drawing a verdict about the performances of Chase Elliott. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has secured five top-10s in the last seven races. But the restlessness of fans against him keeps growing simply because these results aren’t reflective of the driver he once used to be.

Veteran reporter Bob Pockrass pointed these top-10 finishes out in a recent post on X and claimed that there was no reason to panic over Elliott. Not many fans agreed with him. One said, “Chase just doesn’t have the desire to win anymore, at least not as much as his teammates. He’s content just to ride around.”

Kyle Larson and William Byron have both won races this year. Alex Bowman has led multiple laps and is shaping up for a good season. Elliott is the clear, odd one out in the camp.

Another fan believes that this is not because of his skill but because of his car. The comment read, “The concern personally, with Chase, is the lack of winning speed compared to his teammates.”

In his last seven races, Elliott has finished: 4th, 10th, 10th, 18th, 4th, 8th, 15th … five top-10s in last seven races. Now top-10s aren’t necessarily the goal, but don’t see any reason to panic. https://t.co/0uRa7hdRIf — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 15, 2025

Yet another fan was surprised at how the mainstream media isn’t paying enough attention to Elliott’s mediocrity at the moment. They wrote, “The fact that No one with a voice in NASCAR media wants to talk about the overall decline of The 9 car. I’m the biggest Elliott fan you’ll find but something is way off with this current team.”

The last time he fulfilled fan expectations was in 2022. He did a good enough job to impress them with the Next Gen car. One fan pointed this out, “The reason to panic is because the driver hasn’t been remotely competitive since 2022, and the team can’t account for his regression.” The unexplainable downfall is a big reason to worry.

But Elliott’s former boss and mentor Dale Earnhardt Jr. does not think so.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. about Chase Elliott’s recent performances

Speaking on Dale Jr. Download, Junior said that neither Elliott nor his crew chief would be happy with the results thus far, but personally he is. He reasoned by explaining how the snowboarding accident that Elliott suffered in 2023 set him back.

“For a while, it was really a struggle,” Dale said.

“Now, this year, I am starting to see that car run like you expect it to. They still have some tough days. Bristol, they were probably disappointed for sure not to be in the top 10… I know he’s probably disappointed, but I think they have improved and are heading in the right direction.”

These words of confidence from Dale Earnhardt Jr. ought to mean a lot to Elliott. A visit to Victory Lane at this point of the year will just about silence every bit of criticism against him. Hopefully, it will come at the Talladega Superspeedway.