Can Joey Logano Overcome Long-Term Struggles at Sonoma for First Win of NASCAR Season?

2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano is one driver looking to build momentum as the sport prepares to go racing at Sonoma Raceway this Sunday. The Team Penske driver has managed to inject positivity into his 2024 season over the past couple of weeks and will be hoping to continue the streak going forward.

Logano managed to visit victory lane during the All-Star race followed by a top 5 finish at Gateway last weekend. Former driver turned NASCAR analyst Dale Jarrett spoke on how the #22 crew can manage to do the same and said, “I’m not sure that we can say that this would be another place that he would go challenge for a win. I think it’s more the fact that can they build on the momentum built from the All-Star Race and last week’s top 5 performance in Saint Louis.”

Logano has managed to finish inside the top 10 on six different occasions in wine country. However, the Ford Mustang driver has yet to take a sip of the wine from the goblet. He has also managed to finish in P3 two times in his career, once in 2016 and again last year, which indicates the #22 team’s capability to make it to the winner’s circle at Sonoma.

It remains to be seen how the weekend pans out for Logano. Friday’s practice session puts the champ in P25 on the timing sheet.

Where did Joey Logano’s Team Penske teammates finish during Friday’s practice session?

Team Penske drivers and defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney managed to top the timing sheet after practice as the #12 Ford Mustang driver searches for his first victory of the season. Meanwhile last weekend’s winner at Gateway, Austin Cindric managed to log a practice time worthy of P13.

Both of Logano’s teammates fared better than the #22 driver. With Sunday’s race expected to be a difficult affair with the field closer together because of the resurfaced track, overtaking is projected to be on the difficult side.

Qualifying, in this case, would define the turning point for Logano’s weekend forward and whether he can challenge upfront or not. The 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 goes live from Sonoma Raceway this Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.