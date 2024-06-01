mobile app bar

Chase Elliott Representing NASCAR in Mental Health Campaign as 11 American Leagues Join Hands for Inititative

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

Fan-Favorite Chase Elliott Reveals the Coolest Race in NASCAR: "Still Get Overly Excited"

Sep 3, 2023; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during the NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Despite not winning the Cup Series championship for some years, Chase Elliott is still the face of NASCAR in several places. NASCAR recently announced its partnership with 11 other sporting competitions that have teamed up with the “Love, Your Mind” campaign for a series of Public Service Advertisements (PSAs) during Mental Health Awareness Month.

This means that the 2020 Cup Series champion will be representing NASCAR in these PSAs and some big names will do the same for other sports. Lately, NASCAR has focused a lot on promoting mental health awareness and has done a good job with it too. Chief Marketing Officer Pete Jung said the organization was excited about the initiative to help race fans feel empowered.

“We’re excited to team up with the ‘Love, Your Mind’ campaign to encourage open conversations and proactive steps toward mental wellness, and we look forward to leveraging NASCAR platforms to ensure our fans and the entire racing community feel empowered to prioritize their mental well-being,” Jung said as per a report in Jayski.

Elliott will be joined by some of the best athletes in their respective sports for the campaign, It truly is a star-studded lineup that will grab the fans’ attention.

Chase Elliott will have a legendary company

Among the big names are Lexie Brown of the Los Angeles Sparks, Cam Heyward of the Pittsburg Steelers, former tennis star Maddison Keys, and many more. There’s something for professional wrestling fans and WWE’s men’s and women’s champions, Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan, who will also be part of the campaign.

Mental Health Awareness is one of the biggest topics in the world today and it is endearing to see so many superstars taking the initiative and putting their best foot forward for the “Love, Your Mind” campaign. It will certainly be one hell of a campaign and the PSAs will be empowering for many people.

