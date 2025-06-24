Shane van Gisbergen Right on the Fence About Having Podium Celebrations in NASCAR Going Forward

June 15, 2025; Shane van Gisbergen celebrates on the podium after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Mexico alongside second place driver Christopher Bell and third place driver Chase Elliott during the NASCAR Cup Series Mexico City Race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Mandatory Credit: Henry Romero/Reuters via Imagn Images

NASCAR not only pulled off a landmark international event in Mexico City but also shook up post-race traditions with a podium celebration. When Shane van Gisbergen claimed victory at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, flanked by Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott, he climbed the top step in a traditional Mexican sombrero and sprayed champagne with his peers, fully embracing the spectacle. Now, SVG sees both sides of the coin.

Asked after Pocono whether he preferred the singular spotlight of Victory Lane or a shared podium with the second and third-place finishers, SVG offered a measured perspective. “Yeah, I guess that’s the way that I’ve grown up doing it, and the way the rest of the world does it. But I love the focus on ‘win or nothing’ here, as well,” he said.

SVG acknowledged the unique gravitas surrounding the winner in American motorsports but added, “There’s so much spectacle just behind the winner, and you get all that spotlight. But it’s damn hard to get second and third in these races too. So I think it’s good to celebrate that as well.

“I can see both sides of it, but I do love the way the winner’s circle or Victory Lane is here. It’s a really cool privilege to be in that, I think. I’m on the fence really. I don’t know what’s better, but I like both ways. I like champagne too. That’s always fun (laughs).”

Bell echoed a similar sentiment, backing the idea of expanding podium celebrations. He noted that while the Mexico race didn’t feature any heated on-track drama among the top three, showcasing them together post-race could amplify the entertainment value, especially when future races reach a fever pitch at the finish.

Chase Elliott’s take on the podium celebrations

While SVG, Bell, and a host of drivers, media members, and fans embraced NASCAR’s inaugural podium ceremony, Chase Elliott remained more circumspect. He expressed polite dissent, noting that while the podium may return if NASCAR heads back to Mexico City, it remains an exception rather than a precedent.

Elliott made clear he held no strong opinion either way. “I’m fine with it,” he said, adding he had no objection to congratulating Shane and ensuring the winner received due recognition. “He won the race, and he deserved the right to that. Me being the second loser, I can certainly get in there and make sure that I appreciate the job that he did.”

Elliott also admitted that had he stood atop the podium himself, his stance might have been different. Still, he reiterated that podiums are unfamiliar territory for NASCAR drivers, and he’s content either way, whether they stick around or quietly disappear.