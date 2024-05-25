Chase Elliott Stands With Denny Hamlin Over Controversial NASCAR Take

Arguably one of the greatest drivers to never win a Cup Series title, Denny Hamlin made a rather unusual statement last week after the win at Dover. The #11 driver, who has 54 wins in NASCAR’s top tier, expressed that he would rather end his career as a 60+ wins driver with zero championships than a driver who has fewer race wins and a championship. Meanwhile, ahead of this week’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, 2020 Cup champion Chase Elliott, who has 19 wins and a championship, stood behind Hamlin’s ‘Races vs Championships’ argument.

While winning a NASCAR Cup title is certainly the greatest achievement in American Motorsports, Elliott feels that as a driver, it is getting the wins that is the more difficult part of the job.

“I think having a lot of wins means that you’ve had a lot of good days spread out through a long period. So I just think that general satisfaction that you get from a race win or a day going your way – if those wins are in large quantities like that, I think ultimately that means that you’ve had a lot of good days leaving the racetrack..”

“I can understand his argument on that, for sure, because races happen weekly. A championship only happens one time a year,” said the HMS Driver, admitting that the title is something that sticks out more when one walks away from the sport.

Although Hamlin claimed that not winning a Championship wouldn’t bother him, many see that as a feeling coming to life because of all his near-misses over the years. The 23XI owner is the winningest driver in NASCAR history without a title and at his current rate of wins per season, will certainly cross 60 wins and cross Kevin Harvick in the top-10 list.

“Being in the moment and being in the heat of the battle, I think winning a lot can certainly make your overall satisfaction of how you’re doing with your job more enjoyable and happier,” said Elliott, expressing that for all the disappointment of missing out on the ultimate prize, perhaps it does not matter as much to the drivers when they are in the moment.

But these words come after he already has a Championship under his belt. Had Elliott been in Hamlin’s position, perhaps he would have had a different take.