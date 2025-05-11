Chase Elliott Urges NASCAR to Make “Educated Decisions” on Which Tracks the Sport Visits for the Championship Finale

Chase Elliott is all-in on NASCAR’s recent announcement that it will begin a rotating schedule for the season-ending and championship-deciding weekend, starting next year at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS).

Advertisement

For now, NASCAR has only announced HMS in 2026 as the season finale. But after that, it’s expected that a different track will host the championship-deciding weekend.

Tracks likely to be part of the rotation include HMS, Phoenix Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Tracks such as Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta will not be on the list because NASCAR does not want a superspeedway race to determine a champion, particularly with the propensity for multi-car “big one” wrecks.

While in favor of the new rotational system, the Hendrick Motorsports driver and 2020 NASCAR Cup champion cautions that NASCAR must be judicious in which tracks it chooses.

“I think at the end of the day they (NASCAR) kind of have an open box on whatever they want to do,” Elliott told Frontstretch.com on Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

“And we have enough of a sample size with the car for the last few years that I think we should be able to make a very educated decision on what would be the most entertaining from a fan perspective and also the most rewarding to make sure you’re crowning a champion,” Elliott added.

Chase Elliott welcomes Homestead, even if it’s just for 2026

As for returning the season-ending race to Homestead – even if it’s just for one year in 2026 – Elliott is looking forward to the track that hosted the NASCAR Championship Weekend from 2002 through 2019 before things shifted to Phoenix.

Elliott said, “When it moved from Homestead I thought that (rotation at the time) was the plan in general. I don’t know how long it’s been in Phoenix now but it’s like, a long time. So I’m glad to see it move around.” Ironically, Elliott won his Cup championship in the first year that Phoenix hosted the season finale in 2020.

Still, Elliott likes having different venues each year to give a different feel and build more excitement for fans. “I think it’s important to have that shift and not just be at one track,” Elliott said approvingly.

While it’s unclear if the finale will move from Homestead in 2027, the strong driver backing should encourage NASCAR to double down on rotating venues.