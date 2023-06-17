Chase Elliott vs Kyle Larson – Which Hendrick Star Has Had a Better NASCAR Career So Far?

From a distance, it would appear that both Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson have had pretty wonderful careers so far in NASCAR. Both have one championship, and both generally enter any season as pre-season favorites. But then if you zoom in, and wonder which of the two has had the better career, now that’s something that can go either way.

If we look just at this season, Larson has picked up wins, in the Xfinity race at Darlington, a Craftsman Truck race at North Wilkesboro, and the Cup All-Star race at North Wilkesboro. He also has two wins in the Cup Series with Richmond and Martinsville.

Now taking Elliott into direct comparison, he has had a pretty rough season so far. A leg injury ruled him out for six races at the start of the season. Thereafter, he has been struggling to play at the top of the field and is still to grab a win this season.

Kyle Larson leads in numbers ahead of teammate Chase Elliott



When comparing their total Cup Series victories, Kyle Larson leads with 21 wins, 15 of which came with Hendrick Motorsports. On the other hand, Chase Elliott’s 18 wins have all come with the current outfit. This numerical advantage lends some weight to the argument favoring Larson.

Furthermore, Larson’s participation in various other racing series is a testament to his versatility as a driver. His success is not restricted to the Cup Series; he frequently triumphs in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series as well, demonstrating his adaptable skills.

While Chase Elliott’s popularity among fans is undeniable, when it comes to consistency, his teammate Kyle Larson may just have the upper hand. Evaluating the performance of both drivers in the 2023 season, however, presents a challenge due to Elliott’s unfortunate injury.

NASCAR insider thinks Larson resembles Junior Johnson



Larson’s aptitude for dirt racing is a well-established fact, drawing parallels to the likes of racing legends Tony Stewart and Junior Johnson. Notably, like Johnson, Larson displays remarkable adaptability to master virtually any track surface he encounters.

Racetrack owner Billy Sawyer once observed, “He’s on top of the ladder right now and has been for much of the past few years. I saw Junior Johnson in his prime, on dirt, and on asphalt, and this Larson kid is as close to him as anybody. Sort of like David Pearson, who was good on dirt and asphalt, too. But right now, there’s nobody who can run with Larson.”

Even former NASCAR driver Brett Bodine gave his own seal of approval, stating, “He’s our modern-day A.J. Foyt and Tony Stewart.” In fact, he referred to Larson as the country’s premier driver at the moment. Much of this high praise for Larson, as opposed to Elliott, arises from Larson’s exhibited prowess across a variety of racing terrains.

Be it dirt or asphalt, a dirt car or a stock car, when Larson is behind the wheel, his competitors can anticipate an intensely competitive race, regardless of whether it’s day or night. It seems there is a clear winner after all.