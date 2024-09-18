Should the Bristol Night Race Be Considered a Crown Jewel in NASCAR?

When lights as bright as the sun illuminated the Bristol Motor Speedway on the evening of August 26, 1978, none knew that it was the beginning of a truly special fixture in the Cup Series. Cale Yarborough led 327 laps that night en route to his victory in the first-ever night race. More than four decades since the annual event stands tried and tested as one of the most enthralling spectacles on the calendar.

Several moments in history have lifted the allure of the Bristol Night Race up the ranks. But have they done enough for it to be ranked as a “crown jewel” event? Denny Hamlin told the press in a recent interview, “I think that naturally, you can call it one, but I think it is up for debate. Certainly, if you added one, there would be no other track or race that would take the prestige of that one.”

The Cup Series field travels to Bristol for the 2024 Bass Pro Shops Night Race this weekend. Hamlin is in a dire situation sitting six points below the Round of 12 elimination line. In all likelihood, he could create yet another memorable race for the fixture to display proudly on its Hall of Fame. To no one’s surprise, the affinity for the race isn’t limited to him.

Chase Elliott has strong and rooted connections with it as well. He quipped to Kenny Wallace last year, “The Bristol night race in the fall in my opinion is the coolest race we have. I think it is. I’m not saying this to say it because we’re here. I really believe this 100%. And it is such a special environment.” He continued to explain that the energetic atmosphere around the track at night is what pulls him.

Historical moments that warrant the Bristol Night Race’s induction as a crown jewel event

All a track needs is some Kyle Busch magic for it to be considered the best. In 2010, Rowdy completed a sweep by winning the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races in the same night weekend at Bristol. It had never been done before and to do it in one of the toughest venues was a special achievement.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had been caught in a car accident days before the 2004 Bristol Night Race. He still decided to race in both the Xfinity and Cup Series races with bandages under his racing suit. He won the second-tier race and then beat Ryan Newman in the Cup Series event. The icon then climbed out of his car, sweating profusely, and roared, “It’s Bristol, baby!” Who could forget?

Perhaps the most memorable moment that the race churned out was the 1999 battle between Dale Earnhardt and Terry Labonte. The Intimidator bumped Labonte in Turn 2 in the final lap and took the victory for himself. The move was exactly similar to the one Labonte had pulled on him back in 1995. With fans hooting and booing Earnhardt, he grinned and said, “I didn’t mean to wreck him. I just meant to rattle his cage.”

Several other similar moments decorate the legacy of America’s Night Race. As Hamlin rightly said, if there’s an addition being made to the crown jewels, this has to be it.