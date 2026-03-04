Denny Hamlin Tears Into NASCAR for All-Star Race Missteps

NASCAR has revised the format for its 2026 All-Star Race. With the event scheduled to go live from Dover Motor Speedway, the format’s structure and the tweaks have been shaped around the venue and its traits, and the decision recently drew criticism from Denny Hamlin.

Under the revised format, the race will feature three segments. All entered cars will compete in the first two segments. The final segment will consist of 26 drivers, including Cup race winners from 2025 and 2026, past full-time Cup champions, a Fan Vote selection, and the drivers with the lowest combined finishes across Segments 1 and 2.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Actions Detrimental, Hamlin questioned how the event qualifies as an All-Star race if the full field participates at the outset. He argued that the final segment would resemble a standard points event. He said, “The problem is the venue. I am, of course, very against Dover losing a points race, but then you ended up having this racetrack because we were so gung-ho on giving them what they want.”

“Nobody would pick Dover for an All-Star race. And so hopefully they just fix it for next year and put us back on like an All-Star type of track. But that ain’t it. We gotta make things harder, not easier. Why in the hell are 36 cars going to start the All-Star race? I’m sure there’s a rhyme or reason,” he added.

Hamlin contended that racing at Dover requires longer green-flag runs to develop, and that shorter races would not produce the type of competition associated with the famed exhibition. So, it was primarily the venue that limited the options available when creating the format, and the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran questioned whether any format could have transformed the event at Dover into a true All-Star showcase.

On a one-mile track, a reduced field of 17 or 18 cars could lead to less on-track action. Hence, Hamlin asserted that the decision was definitely a misstep for the sanctioning body this season. When the format was revealed last week, most drivers did not choose to say anything about the same.

However, Hamlin had responded on social media, writing, “Drivers who fail to qualify will also be presented participation metals on the front stretch after the conclusion of stage 2,” clearly signaling his stance on the matter. The race is scheduled for May 17, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. ET. It remains to be seen if the remaining fraternity, and most importantly, the fans, take to this new avatar of the classic mid-season exhibition.