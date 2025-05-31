Amanda Wallace & Haley Dillon Discuss the Ripple Effects of NASCAR’s DAP System on Drivers & Their Families

With NASCAR cutting back on practice sessions, drivers have increasingly turned to simulation for preparation. Though digital laps can’t replicate the nuances of track time, they have little choice. Now, the Driver Ambassador Program (DAP) has added another set of demands, which has not gone unnoticed — especially by the drivers’ families. Recently, Amanda Wallace, wife of Bubba Wallace, and Haley Dillon, wife of Ty Dillon, discussed this shift on Haley’s podcast.

Advertisement

Amanda candidly remarked on how much busier the drivers have become, saying, “We actually been talking about it recently that it’s gotten so much more busy,” with Haley chiming in to say that both she and Marissa Briscoe believe the DAP has intensified the already high-pressure environment.

She said, “I was just talking to Marissa about Marissa Briscoe about this like how much crazier and I think it’s the whole DAP point situation has added so much to their plate but it feels busier than ever.”

The DAP, introduced this season, offers drivers tangible incentives for promoting the sport beyond their regular media duties. Figures like Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski have long championed community engagement — raising funds for hurricane relief and supporting military families — but now, their efforts are measured and rewarded.

Under the NASCAR program, drivers earn points for each 15-minute increment spent on promotional activities, with their visibility enhancing the point multiplier. The higher a driver’s profile, the bigger the boost. At season’s end, the driver with the highest point total claims the largest share of the DAP fund, while others receive scaled payouts.

Ty Dillon, Joey Logano, and Brad Keselowski have not just endorsed the program but have dived in with enthusiasm. Logano, in particular, praised NASCAR for creating a platform that empowers drivers to make a broader impact — one that would be nearly impossible individually.

He emphasized the importance of valuing one’s time, noting that no one should work for free. According to Logano, earning while contributing makes the effort worthwhile.

For example, in April 2025, Dillon visited Niswonger’s Children’s Hospital and toured homes built by the Appalachian Service Project for survivors of Hurricane Helene’s flooding. Reflecting on his time at the hospital, where he chatted with young patients and signed autographs, Dillon expressed deep admiration for the kids’ resilience in the face of adversity.

Similarly, ahead of the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington, Keselowski paid a visit to McLeod Children’s Hospital in Florence, South Carolina. He acknowledged how such encounters serve as reminders of blessings, especially after meeting those grappling with challenges.

The DAP has undoubtedly changed the game, adding responsibility and visibility that extend beyond the track — but for many drivers, the opportunity to give back while being recognized for it has made the demands worthwhile.