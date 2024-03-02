mobile app bar

NASCAR Toe Link: All About the NASCAR Car Part That Breaks the Most

Soumyadeep Saha
Published

What are the toe links on the Next Gen cars and what purpose do they serve? The toe link is a suspension component that acts as the connection between the control arm and the wheel hub. Unlike a regular car that usually runs at a 90° angle to the ground, the stock cars run at banked race tracks. Hence, the wheels need to be kept at an optimum angle where the rubber receives the best grip on the track.

However, they are made in such a way that they break very easily. So, one might wonder; why is something so important built to be this fragile?

A Joe Gibbs Racing video explained, “The idea is to make the cheap part easy to break to prevent damage to the more expensive parts. It can also be replaced quickly compared to other parts, keeping more cars in the race.” They also mentioned that there is an entire toolbox dedicated to the purpose of just fixing the toe link every time it breaks.

How do the engineers know if the toe link is broken in the middle of a race?

NASCAR is an extremely fast-paced sport and even the smallest mistake in making a decision might go a long way and ultimately end a team’s day. Take the pit stops for example. The pit crew is trained to change tires, refuel the car, and make other necessary adjustments to the car in a matter of seconds. One flaw in the process could mean that the driver would lose several spots in the race.

On that note, how do the engineers decide if the toe link is broken after a wreck? Clearly, it’s not visible from the outside. And while the race is on the go, the crew does not have all day to pinpoint any one specific car part. So what’s the way out?

In another Joe Gibbs Racing video, an engineer is seen sticking small pieces of red duct tape on the toe link and explaining, “If we would wreck or hit the wall it’s easier to see if it’s bent or not.” Owing to its long wavelength, red is one of the most easily visible colors. Its ability to instantly attract attention is why it’s used in traffic lights and danger signals. Using red tape to see if the toe link is bent or not makes perfect sense.

