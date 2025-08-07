“Chase Elliott With a Tan” NASCAR Fans Have a Field Day With Bubba Wallace’s Disney+ Cameo

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace is introduced before the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 1, 2025. | Image credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bubba Wallace has never shied away from the spotlight, having made his mark across several shows and series. In July, when ToonHive’s X account dropped the trailer for season three of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Wallace’s name was listed among a lineup of VIP guest stars. But while his name was there, his animated persona was missing from the teaser.

Advertisement

That changed recently when 23XI Racing shared a clip from the upcoming season, showing Wallace in cartoon form. Decked out in a red and white firesuit, red cap, shades, and plumped lips, his animated version caught fans off guard. Though the trailer sparked curiosity, viewers joked that the character looked more like a tanned Chase Elliott with Bubba’s voice.

One fan quipped, “Why did they make him look like Chase Elliott with a tan. Come on…” Another chimed in, “They got it captured just right. Looks and moves just like him. Except the one shot where he looks like black Chase Elliott.”

Nostalgia ran high for longtime fans of the show, with one commenting, “Nice! 7 year old me would also be jealous. This is the kind of stuff I miss about old school NASCAR: drivers were everywhere in shows and selling stuff.” Another dubbed Wallace a cultural force, writing, “Bubba the pop culture icon.”

Louder and Prouder. Catch @BubbaWallace in the new season of @theproudfamily Louder and Prouder out NOW on @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/7fD19NpQS5 — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) August 6, 2025

Originally debuting on Disney Channel in 2001, The Proud Family made its place in animated history. Created by Bruce W. Smith and executive produced by Ralph Farquhar, the show followed the coming-of-age adventures of 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family.

Its reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, created by the same duo, found new life on Disney+ in early 2022, capturing fresh audiences without losing its original charm. And in its third season, the animated version of Wallace would be featured as a NASCAR driver.

However, this isn’t Wallace’s first attempt at voiceover work. He previously lent his voice to Cars 3, where he portrayed Bubba Wheelhouse, a fictional version of himself. His return to animation signals something larger.

As NASCAR gradually regains ground in pop culture, Wallace’s mainstream appeal stands out. For a sport eager to broaden its reach, having one of its most recognizable drivers crossover into animated television is a step in the right direction.