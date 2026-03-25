Dale Earnhardt Jr. Argues Against AJ Foyt Being in the NASCAR Hall of Fame

AJ Foyt holds a special place in the heart of racing fans all over the country, with the trailblazers from the 1960s having competed in multiple disciplines, from open-wheel to stock, and having tasted success everywhere. In NASCAR, however, he never truly climbed the summit, regardless of which he became a nominee of the sport’s Hall of Fame.

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Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was inducted into the 2021 HoF class, doesn’t agree with Foyt’s nomination. On the Dale Jr. Download podcast, he insisted that this was an opinion that the majority of the community would agree with.

The stats don’t favor Foyt. He started in 128 Cup Series races across his career and secured seven wins and nine poles in that stretch. His biggest moment was a Daytona 500 win in 1972. Junior, however, doesn’t think these numbers warrant a spot among the sport’s greatest ever, just as William Byron’s don’t, even though he has achieved more.

“I think a lot of people just say, he’s one of the greatest drivers ever, and he races with us [at NASCAR],” Dale Jr. began. “I’m not sure I agree with that… AJ came at times, had success and won. But there were also times when he was cantankerous and difficult, and problematic.”

The JR Motorsports co-owner also explained that Championships aside, Foyt never elevated NASCAR. He came to try and win, but never impacted the sport positively like some others without Championship wins (like Dale Jr. himself) have done in the past.

Dale Jr. added, “It doesn’t weigh a ton into my decision, but I do weigh… were they problematic? Did they create issues? Were they in trouble? Did they tear us down? Did they lift us up? Did they go around talking about how much freaking badass it is to race in NASCAR? Were they a person who talked positively about it?”

Foyt was nominated for the Hall of Fame in the classes of 2023 and 2024. But he never got his induction. He was also named as one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers. As a seven-time USAC champion and a 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, Foyt deserves to be placed in the highest echelons when it comes to global motorsports.

But as far as the NASCAR Hall of Fame is concerned, there are plenty of other names that deserve to be ahead of him.