Chase Elliott’s Maturity Averts Potential Disaster at COTA: “I Just Need to Make Sure I Wasn’t in the Wrong”

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

Feb 16, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) walks to the drivers meeting before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The first corner of the first lap in the Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas brought fireworks between Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain. Chastain engaged his aggressive nature and dive-bombed Elliott, sending him spinning. Fortunately, the Hendrick Motorsports driver remained calm and composed in the aftermath.

In such situations, particularly when someone like Chastain is involved, few drivers would have a stable mind. They would push for revenge and end up wrecking one another. Team Elliott’s plan was the same at first. His crew chief, Alan Gustafson, expressed his frustration on the team radio and vowed to pay Chastain back.

He seethed, “We’re gonna have to pay that shit back, because I’m over people like that constantly doing dumb shit. When we get a chance to send him, we’re sending that 1 car.” However, Elliott wanted to make sure that it was not him who did something wrong to warrant the incident.

He responded, “No, that’s totally fine. I’ll do what I need to do. But I just need to make sure I wasn’t in the wrong before I do it.” He was not in the wrong, and Chastain knew it. Going further into the race, in the final stage, he slowed down on purpose and let Elliott pass him.

Gustafson acknowledged the submission by mentioning, “Smart move.” Elliott went on to finish the race in fourth place. Had it not been for the Chastain-caused hurdle, he might have secured his eighth road course victory. Chastain, meanwhile, finished in 12th place. He refused to speak about the incident after the race.

What Elliott said about the first-lap incident after the race

Following the race, Elliott spoke to PRN and detailed his thoughts. He said, “Got run over in the first corner. I’m curious to see it, I still haven’t seen it, to know whether or not I did something wrong. Happy to own it, but it was the first corner of the first lap.” He rebounded strongly over the next 94 laps to secure a decent finish.

The No. 9 team struggled with a toe link issue throughout the afternoon. Elliott also raced outside the top 20 for most of the first two stages. It was only in the third and final stage that he got into his groove. In the final 13 laps, he raced from 23rd to fourth to become one of the best-performing drivers on Sunday.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won the event to become the first consecutive race winner in the 2025 Cup Series season. He’d previously reached Victory Lane at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

