“I Count My Blessings”: Todd Bodine Reflects on Rekindling His Relationship With c Before His Passing

The relationship between Todd Bodine and Greg Biffle was one of those quietly important connections that mattered a great deal behind the scenes, even if it never became flashy. They weren’t best friends, nor were they fierce rivals, but there was always an unspoken respect between them.

After the tragic and untimely death of Biffle last week, Bodine looked back gratefully on the opportunity he had to rekindle his relationship with his colleague.

The 61-year-old said in an interview with Frontstretch that Biffle and his wife, Christina, would frequently visit a Mooresville restaurant that he and his wife were regulars at. This particular establishment, which goes by the name of “Epic Chophouse,” is located in downtown Mooresville.

Over the past four months, the two couples had run into each other at least five times there.

Bodine said, “Every time it turns into a 20-minute conversation. At first, I’d seen Greg and, you know, 3 or 4 years. So, I thank the Lord that I got that opportunity to reconnect a little bit and remember why people are attracted and drawn to him, because he’s just a super guy. And his wife. Christina. What a sweetheart. Oh, my Lord, she was absolutely the sweetest girl ever.”

Biffle, Christina, and their children were en route to Florida to celebrate Christmas when their plane crashed at the Statesville Regional Airport. No one survived. The exact reason behind the crash is yet to be determined.

Bodine, meanwhile, counted his blessings for the chance he had to interact with Biffle and his family on a closer level over the past few months.

How Biffle ought to be remembered

The interview that Bodine gave Fronstretch was for Raceline with Rick Benjamin. Appearing on the same episode, Ryan Newman, another former driver who was greatly impacted by Biffle’s character, reminded the world how it needs to honor the fallen legend. He said that the best way to pay tribute is by carrying on his goodwill efforts.

He spoke in great praise about how relentlessly Biffle worked to rescue those affected by Hurricane Helene in 2024. What deserves the highest respect is that he did that out of pure interest and simply because it was the right thing to do. The words of icons like Bodine and Newman throw a proper light on the great human that Biffle was.