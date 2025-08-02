mobile app bar

Chasing Back-To-Back Wins, Ryan Blaney Reveals Why Drivers Must Recalibrate Themselves at Iowa

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) wins the inaugural Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) wins the inaugural Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at Iowa Speedway in Newton. © Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa Speedway looks easy enough. It’s a 7/8-mile oval that has become one of the more popular racetracks in the country. After playing host to the NASCAR Xfinity Series from 2009 through 2019, not only did that series return to Iowa last year, but it also brought NASCAR Cup with it for the very first time.

The driver who won the inaugural Cup race there last year, Ryan Blaney, hopes to make it back-to-back wins in America’s heartland on Sunday.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Blaney said. “That’s a special place for me and for my mom’s side of the family. We had a lot of people there last year supporting us. That was a fun Victory Lane.

“It’s not often that you get to have 80 people with you in Victory Lane, and heck, half of them I’d never met before — kids of cousins I haven’t seen in years. So that was special. So, I’d like to go up there and defend, and we’ll see if we can do that.”

Blaney had to pay close attention to all four corners in particular en route to last year’s win because they had all been repaved (but not the entire track) a month before the Cup race. It made it seem like drivers were on two different tracks in one: a newly repaved one as well as an old-paved track with plenty of bumps.

“It’s like driving in two different realities in one turn,” Blaney said.

He then added, “It was a tricky one, because getting into (Turn) 1, your braking point was old pavement, but then you would get to new pavement like 10 to 15 car-lengths later. So, it was like judging, ‘Hey, I have to brake and lift here in the old stuff, but then I have to recalibrate for when I get to the new stuff.

“The corner pace was incredibly high, but I still think it put on a good show.”

Indeed, he did, dominating by leading 201 of the race’s 350 laps, including the final 88.

Blaney comes into Sunday’s race seventh in the standings. In the first 22 races of the season – and with four races remaining in the 26-race regular season — Blaney has amassed one win (Nashville), which gave him an automatic berth in the upcoming playoffs, along with seven top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.

However, the North Carolina native might have better stats if it weren’t for the seven DNFs he’s acquired (five by crash, two by engine failure).

“We’ve just been in some bad spots at the wrong time and have not been able to get the finishes that we want or deserve,” he said. “I look at it as we’re doing a lot of good things, and I’m happy with where our group is at, and I’m happy with the speed.

“I’m hoping that things smooth up for us, and that’s all you can do, really.”

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these