Will Joey Logano’s Son Follow His Father Into Racing? Team Penske Driver Gives Details

Few NASCAR legends have been fortunate enough to watch their children carry on the family legacy behind the wheel. A lot of eyes now seem to be on Joey Logano’s kids, who might be next in line to join that next generation of racing dynasties.

Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick’s children are already carrying the family legacy on the racetrack. Their sons have become fixtures in Go-Kart and Late Model tracks, while their daughters, too, are showing early signs of inheriting that same racing spark. Among them, Harvick’s daughter, Piper, reportedly has an even fiercer competitive edge than her older brother, Keelan. So, will Logano’s children follow suit?

The three-time Cup champion has often shared how his kids see his career. His oldest son, Hudson, already looks up to him, finding racing “cool” and splitting his time between cars and basketball. His younger son, Jameson, is cut from a different cloth, preferring to explore the woods rather than tinker with engines. Meanwhile, his daughter, Amelia, couldn’t care less about the sport that made her dad a household name.

However, after his run at Phoenix last Sunday, when Logano was asked which of his three children he believed might one day follow in his footsteps, the Team Penske driver gave an honest, grounded answer. “I don’t know if any of them will, to be honest with you. Maybe. I’m not gonna force them, I know that. I’m just gonna let them live their life. They see what dad does, and if they want to race, great. I know some good avenues to help.”

“If they want to go do something else, that’s good too. All I want them to do is try hard. That’s all that matters to me: is effort. I just want to see them digging and grinding to be great. Whatever it is, try to be the best in the world at it, no matter what it is. I don’t know what those would be. I will say that my oldest has taken an interest in just driving.”

“It’s literally every day. We sneak out and go drive go-karts and four-wheelers. It’s every single day, which is great because I feel like I’m raising my best friend, so it’s pretty fun,” he continued.

Logano couldn’t help but laugh when talking about Hudson’s growing competitiveness. The young boy, light on his feet, has already proven a handful for his dad. Logano admitted that his seven year old is frustrating to race against, because he’s really light and he wrecks his 35-year-old father, but he’s just like his old man.

Yet beneath the humor, Logano’s perspective on parenting remains steady as he’s keenly aware of the privilege and pressure that come with being the child of a NASCAR star. In earlier interviews, he acknowledged that fame often reaches his kids before they’ve had a chance to carve out their own identities. According to him, when they are all out and people recognize them, it’s weird to Logano, as they haven’t done anything to earn that yet.

For Logano, that realization backs a lesson he’s decided to pass on: humility. He wants his children to understand the value of hard work, the struggle behind the glory, and the importance of staying grounded despite the spotlight. Whether or not they choose to chase the same checkered flags he does, Logano’s priority is to raise kids who give their all, stay true to themselves, and earn every lap of success on their own merit.