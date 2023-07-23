Despite Precarious Position, Bubba Wallace “Not Worrying” About Playoff Situation: “Down in Miami, Playing Golf, DJ Khaled”

With four top 5s and a chance to qualify for the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in his career, it is safe to say that 2023 has been a good year for Bubba Wallace. The only thing that is missing is a win, and that is what puts the pressure on the 23XI driver as the likes of Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman are breathing down Wallace’s neck.

A win will all but secure his place in the final 16 and give him an added boost going into his first playoffs. But while one might assume the #23 would be under a lot of pressure going into every race, it turns out, things are just the exact opposite for the two-time race winner.

Bubba Wallace claims he is not worrying about making the playoffs

Ahead of the final Qualifying at Pocono, Wallace was asked about being only two points above the playoff cutoff line and if he was worried about his chances going into the final six races of the season. The driver said, “Well, I’m down in Miami, playing golf, DJ Khaled, you know, having fun, not worrying about it. I mean, that’s the thing, right? A lot of people kind of live in the pressure or some people try to escape. I’m I guess, it depends which way the wind blows. I’m either way.”

“But just knowing that you have the group of people, the caliber (of) people, everybody at 23XI, as long as we execute and do our jobs, and it’s unfortunate we’re in this spot but we can continue to climb out of it. So, we’re good, we’re in a way better scenario than we were last year. It’s crazy in the playoff picture, this year versus last year, it’s so tight, but um, proud to be where we’re at in the Cup Series and continuing to make hay and just have fun with it.”

Denny Hamlin would like to see “a little more” from Wallace’s team

23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin feels that this season, the #23 team is “Running OK” while demanding a little more on the performance side of things. Hamlin realizes that such a young team has a lot of growth to show, and as long as Wallace himself executes what is expected of him, it will only be down to the team to make sure he has what it needs from the car.

Hamlin said, “The drivers, as long as they do their part, then it’s up for us to make sure the team executes. They let him down in some spots, for sure. We all have to get better.”

Starting from 10th in Pocono on Sunday, Bubba will certainly want to ensure a Top 10 at the very least to keep himself above the cutoff line with only five races to go after this.