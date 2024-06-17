Chicago Seeks Redemption as NASCAR Experiment Enters Second Year

Grant Park 220 JENSON BUTTON (15) 3 NASCAR Cup Driver, JENSON BUTTON (15) races for position through the city streets for the Inaugural Grant Park 220 on the Chicago Street Course in Chicago IL.

NASCAR is all set to return to Chicago this year after the inaugural Grant Park 220 in 2023 saw Shane van Gisbergen claim the top spot around the streets of Windy City. Although last year’s event saw the Australian Supercars champion’s victory come ahead as the feel-good story of the weekend, the event was affected by inclement weather throughout.

American stock car racing’s return to the only street course on the calendar is set to right the pitfalls of last year’s event. Julie Giese, NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race president elaborated on the same and said, “We’ve said this since the day the race ended last year, we feel like we have some unfinished business.”

A glimpse into our weekend mode: (Three weekends from now, to be exact 😉)#NASCARChicago | @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/MjG7fhb4KH — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) June 14, 2024

She added, “We didn’t get to deliver on everything we wanted to do from an event experience perspective, the full races, all the things we worked on that we wanted to create this unique experience in and around the park whether that’s music, the races, driver appearances, so many different things. Excited to be able to do all of that this year.”

While the event was met with backlash from Windy City’s residents last year, NASCAR’s visit to Chicago brought considerable tourism and hospitality revenue. However, positive feedback from the fans, as well as the stock car racing fraternity, uplifted the mood around the weekend, fortified by Gisbergen’s debut victory.

What changes are going to be made to the NASCAR Grant Park 220 this season?

The 2024 Cup Series race in Chicago City is expected to have fewer laps this season, with both the Xfinity and Cup Series events slated to run shorter overall mileage. However, this year’s Grant Park 165 will see drivers run the exact same layout as past seasons.

.@nascar returns to Chicago for Chicago Street Race Weekend, July 6-7. Join the Barstool Crew and get your tickets here: https://t.co/DqLlujw92q pic.twitter.com/byG0sE7pMl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 13, 2024

The governing body has also agreed to set up tear-down windows around to track to reduce disruption for the residents. Noise levels from the Next Gen Cup cars are also set to be reduced by using mufflers the cars ran last season for the same reason.

Chicago City’s Mayor Brandon Johnson also touched on how the office is looking to curb costs incurred by the government’s departments and agencies and said, “NASCAR has also committed to addressing costs incurred by city departments and agencies in facilitating and securing the event as consistent with other large-scale events.”

The 2024 Grant Park 165 goes live on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET.