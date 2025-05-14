In Contrast to Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher Gives a Less Extreme Take About Criticism Around NASCAR Racing

Debate surrounding NASCAR’s Next Gen cars has recently gained traction, with many fans expressing frustration over what they perceive as uninspiring races, not only at short tracks but also on intermediate ovals like Kansas. Expectations ran high after last season’s Kansas event ended in a nail-biting 0.001-second finish between Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher. This year, however, lead changes were few and far between, with Larson controlling the majority of the race. Buescher weighed in on the growing discourse.

While some drivers have drawn a hard line either in support or criticism, Ryan Blaney stood firm in NASCAR’s corner. Reflecting on past eras where dominant performances often drew applause rather than scrutiny, he said he couldn’t quite grasp why recent races have come under fire.

Acknowledging the car’s limitations in traffic, he chalked it up to part of the game. To him, a race led wire to wire isn’t inherently dull, as the competition deeper in the pack continues to unfold.

Chris Buescher, representing RFK Racing, echoed a similar sentiment, but using a more measured tone. He pointed out that much of the criticism appears to stem from online chatter, while his in-person interactions with fans during race weekends remain largely positive. According to Buescher, those attending races or waiting in line for autographs seem to enjoy the atmosphere and experience on-site.

He admitted that not every race is going to set the world on fire — and that’s to be expected and accepted. “We have races that are not going to be the most exciting thing you’ve ever seen. And that’s okay. Not every week can be the best week ever. It’s just not sustainable at that rate,” he said.

However, he also stated, “There’s a lot of racing at these racetracks that you just can’t always see through a computer screen or on TV. Sometimes you do have to get here in person and see that there’s action all around a racetrack.”

Buescher laid the cards on the table, acknowledging that while the Next Gen car has produced its share of standout moments, it has also delivered races that fell short of expectations. As for the criticism from social media and fan call-ins, he didn’t offer a fix. Instead, he encouraged fans to show up at the track, engage with the sport firsthand, and become part of the conversation from a different vantage point.