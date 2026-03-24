Chris Buescher Not Motivated by NASCAR’s Incentive Program for Increased Activity on Social Media

NASCAR introduced the Driver Ambassador Program (DAP) in 2025 to reward drivers with bonuses in exchange for their participation in promotional activities such as media appearances and social media posts. But what it may have failed to notice is how much drivers appreciate a fun and easy-going work environment, rather than just a cash reward.

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RFK Racing drivers Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Ryan Preece have been shooting plenty of commercials for their sponsors in recent weeks and these ads appear to be very light, fun, and natural.

Buescher was asked in Darlington last weekend what it takes to convince him to be a part of them. The answer had nothing to do what NASCAR’s incentive program.

“I think that I’ve pretty much been told my entire life just where to go and when,” Buescher said. “So, when stuff like that comes up, it’s something you don’t know much about until you roll in there and everyone starts talking and figuring out what we’re gonna do, and then it’s just a matter of having fun with it and playing off of it.”

Buescher feels grateful that sponsors and partners bought into the commercial culture that began in NASCAR decades ago and still keep it going. He continued, “The amount of times I get told, ‘Shut Up, Chris, ‘ walking through the garage every single weekend is a lot higher than it used to be, I’ll say that. That’s great for us.”

Buescher sees it as a way for the drivers to have fun and for the sponsors to get more in return for their heavy investments. His teammate, Preece, largely agreed with his words. Presented with the same question, he detailed how similar the commercials are to their natural environment and conversations in the race shop.

“What you see on camera is very much natural,” he said. “That’s how Chris and I are, and Brad. It’s just we’re not on Instagram videos and all that stuff at points during the day.”

Buescher, Preece, and Keselowski were not among the top drivers who participated the most in media sessions under the DAP in 2025.

Joey Logano won the first term of the program, winning $1 million in bonuses. Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain won the second term. The most impactful media events included Logano’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, Chase Elliott’s appearance at the ACM Awards, and Bubba Wallace’s appearance at Sesame Street.