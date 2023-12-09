NASCAR’s Winningest Driver Kyle Busch Leads the Field in Bittersweet Stat

Very few people remember the second person to have set foot on the moon. It’s kind of the same thing in the world of stock car racing. The winner takes all the glory home. It doesn’t matter who the runner-up is from the statistics point of view, something Kyle Busch holds an unfortunate record in.

The Richard Childress Racing driver holds the record for the most second-place finishes (61) among the current drivers. Interestingly, it’s Richard Petty who holds the record for the all-time highest number of runner-up positions in NASCAR (157).

But to be fair to both Busch, along with the number of runner-up finishes he has in NASCAR, he has also won a lot of races. Across the three divisions of the sport, Busch has 229 race wins, the most in history.

When it comes to making it to the headlines of NASCAR news, Kyle Busch has never been far behind. This year, especially until Fall, the 2x Cup champion remained a constant staple in the headlines considering his hot start in his new team, which as the season progressed, became less and less exciting.

Then there was the major news of Busch selling off his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports to Spire Motorsports, and with that, all his manufacturing assets for a pretty handsome profit.

Kyle Busch sold off his property for double the price

According to The Charlotte Observer, Busch had purchased the property for $7 million, and just a couple of days back, he sold it off to Jeff Dickerson (owner of Spire Motorsports) for a whopping $14.5 million.

It’s still unclear if the money was charged in lieu of the real asset or just the building at 351 Mazeppa Road.

The building includes Busch’s trucks, the Rowdy Manufacturing chassis operation, as well as the CNC machine shop. The entire 77,00-square-foot facility would indeed be a great addition to the repertoire of Spore Motorsports as they look to expand their activities.

Spire Motorsports has a lot going on for the upcoming season. With the purchase of the $40 million charter from Live Fast Motorsports and now Rowdy’s Truck Series team, it’s clear that this team is planning on making it big soon.