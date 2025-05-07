“No One Should Work for Free”: Joey Logano Delivers Verdict on NASCAR Initiative to Incentivize Drivers’ Off-Track Impact

NASCAR’s Driver Ambassador Program was launched this season, giving drivers a concrete reason to go the extra mile in promoting the sport. Drivers like Joey Logano have long stepped up to support communities, raising funds for hurricane relief and other causes.

But even before the DAP was implemented, such efforts carried added weight. These initiatives not only provide meaningful aid but also cast NASCAR in a compassionate light.

Under the program, drivers earn points for participating in promotional efforts beyond their standard media obligations, such as interviews or public appearances at and beyond the racetrack. Every 15-minute block adds to their tally, which is further boosted by a multiplier based on each driver’s profile. The more visible the driver, the greater the boost.

At the end of the season, the driver with the highest score receives the largest cut from the DAP fund, with others receiving proportionate payouts. Logano sees it as a win-win.

“I’ve always done the things before. I always did it because I care about the sport, right? I want the sport to live on past my career because that’s what the previous generation did for me, the previous generation did for them,” he said, acknowledging the legacy passed down by earlier generations and his desire to carry that forward.

He credited NASCAR for building a platform that allows drivers to make an impact they likely couldn’t on their own, including himself. Logano also emphasized the value of time, stating “I also think that no one should work for free. I don’t think that’s the case either. Every time you do something, you’re taking away from something else. I think being able to be incentivized to do things is not a bad thing.”

He noted that the program has sparked an uptick in driver participation, from hospital visits to fan signings at souvenir haulers. What was once a rare occurrence is now becoming more frequent. As Logano put it, the program has given them “a reason to go do it now. Not that there wasn’t before, but there’s extra reason to go do it. It seems to be working, for sure.”

Brad Keselowski and Ty Dillon’s off-track impact

Last month, Brad Keselowski visited McLeod Children’s Hospital in Florence, South Carolina, representing the Driver Ambassador Program. Speaking ahead of the Darlington race during his media availability, the RFK Racing owner reflected on how such visits underscore the privilege many take for granted. Confronted with the resilience of those facing life-altering challenges, Keselowski acknowledged the visit as a reminder of his own fortune.

Similarly, Ty Dillon devoted time away from the racetrack to engage with the community. He visited Niswonger Children’s Hospital and later toured homes being rebuilt by the Appalachian Service Project for families displaced by the flooding from Hurricane Helene.

Dillon shared that these experiences left a lasting impression. At the Children’s Hospital, where he spent time talking with young patients and signing autographs, Dillon expressed deep respect for their courage. As a father himself, he described the encounters as eye-opening, offering a renewed perspective on life’s true priorities.