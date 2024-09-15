Is Christopher Bell The Most Underrated Driver In NASCAR?

In the middle of all the excitement and bubbling energy that fills the NASCAR arena before and after a Cup Series race, one can find a lone figure of calmness and solidity with nothing but a meaningful smile on his face. It would be 29-year-old Christopher Bell – the driver for Joe Gibbs Racing – who is perhaps the most underrated driver in the active field.

A fact that reflects his caliber is that he is the only driver to reach the Championship 4 in both seasons of the Next Gen era. He has won three races in 2024 as well and is in a great position to qualify for the Round of 12. But what is it that makes him one of the most prolific drivers despite the lack of clout? Three of his fellow championship contenders gave their opinions recently.

Chase Elliott said, “Extremely underrated and probably isn’t appreciated or talked about enough for performing at a high level. He does an exceptional job.” The 2020 champion is also a fan of how Bell has a great understanding of his tire and car limitations. This is something that has caught the eye of defending champion Ryan Blaney too.

He picked up from Elliott and continued, “Christopher is honestly very underrated. I think he’s finally starting to get some more recognition like ‘Hey, this guy is really good.’ He’s incredibly smooth. You never see him out of control. That’s pretty big on how he manages the race, his car, his driving style.” The final one to pitch in to sing the deserved praises of Bell was the 2024 championship-favorite Larson.

Larson expresses a proper understanding of Bell’s driving nature

Larson has had the opportunity to watch and understand Bell on avenues away from stock car racing. The two are often found racing on dirt tracks across the country and this added perspective has allowed the Hendrick Motorsports driver to develop an additional layer of respect for him. “Bell is extremely good, and he’s just so quiet that people don’t recognize how good he is,” he said.

“He’s so smooth. He never makes mistakes. He just looks so calm in the car. When I watch myself, I look like I’m hauling ass, but I’m going the same speed as him, and I’m erratic. I feel like he’s just in control all the time. A really smart race car driver.” The Joe Gibbs Racing star is one of the few drivers who can challenge for the 2024 title and cause an upset.

Regardless of whether Bell is categorized as an underrated driver or not, it can be said with utmost certainty that his face is the last thing that Elliott, Blaney, or Larson would want to see in their rear-view mirror when they’re racing in the lead at Phoenix with a lap to go in November.