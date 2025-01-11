mobile app bar

Another Anchor Sponsor to Leave NASCAR After FedEx? Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe Drops Worrying Update

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) with driver Josh Berry (4) during qualifying for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Oct 19, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) with driver Josh Berry (4) during qualifying for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Heading into a new chapter of his NASCAR Cup Series career, Chase Briscoe will kick off his time at his new team Joe Gibbs Racing without the backing of one of his most well-known sponsors in the sport, Mahindra Tractors. The former #14 Ford Mustang driver revealed the same during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, announcing the Indian agriculture machinery manufacturer and him parting ways.

“Currently no plans to have Mahindra on the car unfortunately,” said Briscoe as he replied to a query posted by a fan. Throughout the 30-year-old driver’s tenure at Stewart-Haas Racing, Mahindra Tractors served the former #14 driver after joining forces with the team in 2022.

Most notably, Briscoe’s maiden victory in NASCAR was in the Mahindra-sponsored #14 car at Phoenix Raceway that same year, solidifying the team and organization’s relations going forward. After a 15-race agreement during their first year, Mahindra and Briscoe increasingly got fond of each other with a 16-race and 18-race partnership in 2023 and 2024.

The split between the two entities comes as fellow JGR teammate Denny Hamlin also loses one of his most recognizable sponsors in FedEx from the 2025 season onwards.

The logistical giant came as the second departure of a major sponsor from JGR’s stable, the first of which came with Mars Inc.’s M&M brand which in turn meant Kyle Busch found a seat at Richard Childress Racing.

Who will sponsor Briscoe at JGR?

Slated to drive the #19 Toyota Camry XSE vacated by Martin Truex Jr. at Coach Gibbs’ racing outfit, one of the biggest names to sponsor Truex in NASCAR will sponsor Briscoe’s campaign in 2025 as well. Bass Pro Shops already has a deal in place with the team to remain a multi-year partner of the team and the #19 crew.

This eliminates the requirement for further partners for Briscoe heading into 2025, closing doors for others such as Mahindra to get on board with the driver. Whether the Indian agricultural machinery manufacturer exits NASCAR as a whole or decides to sponsor another driver in the field remains to be seen.

The first race of the season kicks off at Bowman Gray Stadium with the exhibition-style Clash, followed by the 67th running of the famed Daytona 500. Both races go live in February, on the 2nd and 16th respectively.

