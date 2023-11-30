“She’s Still Getting Ready”: Kyle Busch Hilariously Shares Struggles With Wife Samantha Busch

In a recent Instagram reel, the power couple of NASCAR, Kyle Busch, and Samantha Busch, revealed how marriage comes with a set of unsaid rules. Needless to say, Rowdy follows these rules to avoid potential marital squabbles. The couple put forth a set of married-life scenarios in front of the fans. From being the passenger princess to getting to eat Kyle Busch’s food, in which Samantha seems to be having the time of her life as Busch’s better half.

Advertisement

Samantha flaunted how she always gets to have the window seat on an airplane, but she gets up to use the bathroom at least five or six times. Unfortunately, Kyle Busch has to cooperate.

Being a fitness freak, Samantha Busch doesn’t really order anything unhealthy at the airport’s food court. But Kyle Busch is a foodie. He loves his fries. Nevertheless, Samantha makes sure to eat her husband’s food despite not ordering anything for herself every single time.

Advertisement

Busch said, “We’re married. You tell me you don’t want anything to eat, so I don’t get you anything, but all you do is take my fries and eat mine anyway.” But that’s not the end of the stuff that Busch has to put up with.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0Icn8COXdI/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Whenever the duo goes out somewhere, Samantha carries a tiny purse that looks cute but fits absolutely nothing. However, she is never worried as Kyle Busch’s pockets are big enough to carry all her stuff. The biggest struggle for Rowdy is to wait for hours for his wife to get ready when he can do that in a few minutes.

He said, “We’re married. I’ve been ready for an hour while she’s still getting ready,” as Samantha summoned him to zip her dress up.

Advertisement

Thanksgiving weekend in Kyle Busch’s household

This Thanksgiving, the 38-year-old NASCAR sensation and his wife, the lifestyle blogger, took some time off of their busy schedules to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with their 18-month-old daughter Lennix and 8-year-old son Brexton.

On Thursday, Samantha posted a heartwarming photo of her beautiful family on Instagram saying “Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours Hope you all had a great day with family, friends and lots of good food .”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0AmXaqxHOu/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In the photo, Samantha and Kyle were seen standing next to each other on a grand staircase in their home as Lennix and Brexton stood in front of them. The family’s youngest had her little thumb in her mouth as she rocked an adorable pigtail look.