“My Wife Knows That. My Kids Know That”: How Michael McDowell Juggles Hectic NASCAR Career With Fatherhood

NASCAR’s 38-week grueling schedule, along with other racing responsibilities like attending events, promoting sponsors, and so on, gives the NASCAR drivers less time to spend with their families than an average person. That’s why the off-season is the time they hold dear the most. Michael McDowell, who is currently driving for Spire Motorsports and has five children, talked about balancing his racing and family time.

During the 12 Segments interview with Jeff Gluck, McDowell opened up about juggling his NASCAR career and fatherhood. He lauded his wife, Jami, who takes on a lot of that burden, which allows him to do his job well. But he admitted to trying to make the most of his time regardless of what he does.

For example, McDowell explained how, when at home, he participates in his children’s daily routines, taking them to school and preparing their breakfast, cherishing each moment spent with them. But when he is at the shop, his focus shifts to efficiency. He chooses to engage in necessary meetings but refrains from lingering unnecessarily. He believes, “Time is the greatest commodity we have, and it’s very easy to waste it if you’re not intentional about it.”

Moreover, McDowell emphasized that accompanying his family on the road has helped a lot in enhancing their bond. Yet, when it comes to racing, he is exceptionally dedicated. McDowell explained:

“I’m racing and I’m practicing, qualifying, studying. I was here an hour before the garage opened before anyone is here, and I’ll be here an hour after the garage is closed. This is what I do. My wife knows that. My kids know that.”

Consequently, once he returns to the motorhome, his professional duties are concluded for the day. The transition allows him to engage in leisure activities with his children, such as playing catch or taking a golf cart to watch the Xfinity race.

He shared that in the past, he often found himself in a quandary, striving to excel for his family, which sometimes meant compromising his professional responsibilities. However, he realized that the most important contribution he could make to his family was to excel at his work. “Then my kids know what hard work, dedication, and discipline looks like… Once I really embraced that, I started doing both better,” he elaborated.

While McDowell strives to prevent his professional and personal lives from adversely affecting each other, he acknowledged that having five children has inevitably delayed some personal aspirations.

For example, during a conversation with Jeff Gluck, McDowell mentioned that he and his wife had been planning to go on a horseback bow elk hunt for a while. However, with the arrival of their fifth child, it’s delayed again.