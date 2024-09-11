Christopher Bell Dismisses Hendrick Motorsports’ Watkins Glen Invincibility: “I Think It’s Doable”

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 24: Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing DEWALT Toyota looks on during qualifying for the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on February 24, 2024, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire

Watkins Glen International is all set to play host to the second race of the 2024 Cup Series playoffs this weekend. The 2.4-mile road course has been dominated by Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) over the past few years with drivers bearing its colors winning the last five races there. However, the task might not be as easy this time with certain factors throwing uncertainty into the mix.

Advertisement

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell was asked during the Playoff Media Day if beating HMS was a realistic expectation for other teams to have. He responded, “Well, I think it’s doable for sure … It’s going to come down to a very important Saturday and then the tires. The tires are going to be different this year, so nobody knows what to expect.”

The new tire compound that Goodyear is set to experiment with in the Glen was tested in June with Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, and Daniel Suarez. While some believe that it is expected to have three seconds of fall-off per lap over a run, none can be too sure until Saturday when practice and qualifying will take place. This newness is what allows drivers like Bell to hunt down HMS.

Bell also takes optimism from the past races when he came close to winning. He added, “I remember, I think it was 2021, where I was in position to win. Me and (Kyle) Larson got together and I didn’t win, but I felt really good there. Even last year, I think I ran third and it was really tough to pass last year, but I think if I was in position I could’ve won the race.”

Bell’s road course affinity could help him beat HMS

Mastering road courses is not everyone’s cup of tea in NASCAR. Drivers are more accustomed to oval racing and require quite the practice to get through road courses in a decent finishing position. Thankfully, Bell had that right from the onset of his career with the Trans Am Series and the Truck Series.

He won his first road course race victory in the Cup Series in 2021 at Daytona. He has since won a race in the Charlotte Roval and garnered plenty of top-10 finishes. The experience and affinity that he has collected could be what pushes him to finally conquer the Glen.

The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver has been one of the strongest contenders this season. He currently sits third on the playoff grid with a 40-point advantage. Winning the upcoming race would secure him a spot in the Round of 12 and further his chances of being the champion.