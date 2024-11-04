mobile app bar

‘Christopher Bell Does Not Deserve To be in Championship Race’: William Byron’s Explosive Interview After NASCAR Decider

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
William Byron and Christopher Bell.

William Byron and Christopher Bell. Credits: Imagn.

Ryan Blaney’s climactic win at Martinsville was overshadowed by the drama surrounding Christopher Bell’s controversial ‘wall ride’ move in the final lap, his subsequent penalty, and William Byron’s progression to the Championship 4. While it was an unexpected blow for Joe Gibbs Racing and Bell; Byron, who clinched a spot in the finals, stood by NASCAR’s decision.

In the post-race interview, Byron explained, that as per what he knows, Bell rode the wall and there’s a clear rule against it. So, in the #24’s eyes, that’s what counts. Further pressed to clarify, the interviewer asked, “Just to confirm, you consider that a wall ride? You think it should not be his [Christopher Bell’s] spot in the Championship based on the move he made?”

Byron replied: “Yeah, there’s a rule against it. We all sat in meetings and talked about whether there should be a rule against it. Front tires were off the ground coming off four there against the fence. It happened in the past and it was fair game, but now the rule is against it, so I don’t see how you can call it any different.”

Despite his disappointment with NASCAR’s decision, Bell displayed true sportsmanship towards Byron. He approached the #24, congratulated the HMS driver, and acknowledged the race hadn’t gone as he’d hoped, saying, “But Congratulations. Go get them next week.”

Joe Gibbs weighed in on NASCAR’s controversial judgment

None of the Joe Gibbs Racing drivers this season secured a spot in the final four. Reflecting on last year’s lineup, Kyle Larson had clinched his advancement with a victory in Las Vegas, Bell won at Homestead, Blaney repeated his Martinsville win from this year, and Byron had qualified based on points.

The 2024 season echoed some of last year’s outcomes, with Byron advancing on points and Blaney winning the final Round of 8 race again. However, Larson and Bell were absent from the final four lineup. Reacting to NASCAR’s decision to penalize Bell, giving him the P22 position, Joe Gibbs said,

“They said it’s over,” and acknowledged they are “still dealing with it.” When queried about the possibility of an appeal, Gibbs expressed a desire to challenge the decision, lamenting, “I’d love to. They said we can’t appeal.”

While fans decried the decision as “race manipulation,” the controversy will await a response from NASCAR officials regarding their stance.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 1900 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these