Christopher Bell Enters the ‘Best Driver in the World’ Conversation Around Kyle Larson With Surprising Take

Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson share a rare rivalry defined by mutual respect and sharply contrasting styles. Larson has been known to race more on the edge of losing control, leaning on the throttle and daring, which has often caused him to crash more often.

On the other hand, Bell has been a calmer cookie behind the wheel, not taking as many risks and pushing as hard. Their head-to-head battles show how opposing approaches can thrive in NASCAR’s top level, each driver capitalizing on his own strengths.

Although Bell has beaten his Hendrick Motorsports counterpart on multiple occasions, both in the Cup Series and on dirt tracks, he has never been shy about acknowledging Larson’s gifts. In an interview with The Driver’s Project, Bell identified Larson as the most naturally gifted driver of their generation, stressing the level of ability required to excel in modern racing.

He said, “He’s the best driver in the world.” When pressed on whether he truly believed that assessment, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver added, “Undoubtedly, and I don’t think anybody will argue that he has the most raw talent out of any driver in at least the modern era. It’s just his ability to be in control whenever it’s out of control is unparalleled.”

Yet their competitive history shows they remain evenly matched. From 2017 through 2021, Bell and Larson stood alone as the only winners of the Chili Bowl Nationals midget race in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Bell captured three straight victories, sealing his third with a last-lap pass on Larson, before Larson responded by winning the event the following two years. The run illustrated how both drivers operate on the same plane, despite relying on different styles.

That’s why the respect flows both ways. Larson has openly discussed how his relationship with Bell evolved from a rivalry fueled by frustration on dirt tracks into a genuine friendship. Reflecting on that shift, Larson said, “It’s definitely evolved for sure.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver admitted he hated watching Bell beat him repeatedly on dirt, but acknowledged the effect it had on his own growth. As Larson explained, “It pushed me to get better, which was nice.”

Larson also noted that once Bell reached NASCAR, his perspective changed. He said he genuinely enjoys seeing Bell succeed, in part because he likes to support drivers who come from a dirt racing background. Larson further admitted that Bell’s NASCAR victories no longer sting the way they once did when those wins came on dirt.