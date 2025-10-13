Ryan Preece Expects Wife Heather DesRochers to Be ‘Pretty Upset’ After RFK Driver’s Las Vegas Showing

Ryan Preece returned to form last weekend at the Roval, finishing sixth, his first top-10 result in nine races. Given his history at 1.5-mile tracks, expectations were already high heading into Las Vegas. Since placing third there in March, all five of Preece’s top-10s at such tracks have come in his last seven starts, indicating another strong showing under the Nevada sun.

Advertisement

However, starting from P16, Preece battled through a tough run in Sin City. He wrapped up Stage 1 in 14th, slipped to 31st in Stage 2, and clawed his way back in the final segment.

The #60 RFK driver cut through the field in the closing laps, taking home a ninth-place finish. Still, Preece admitted he left some points on the table as a speeding penalty derailed their momentum, forcing the team to have to rebound late in the race.

“We had that little opportunity with 15 to go, and we took advantage of it and drove from 20th to ninth. And really, I thought, probably could have been top six. I just need to be a little bit more patient with some of the things I’m learning, but I’m really proud of this Sysco/crumbl Ford Mustang,” he said after the race, giving credit to his team for a stellar effort.

When asked about heading home to meet his newborn son, Preece responded with some humor, familiar to every married man who might have messed something up. “Yeah, I think I’m gonna go home to a wife who is gonna be pretty upset that I sped, but I am gonna be happy to be home with my wife and kids.”

But Preece’s situation hits a little closer to home, as his wife, Heather DesRochers, isn’t a mere spectator. A racer herself, she knows exactly what goes behind the wheel, and she doesn’t hesitate to call it like she sees it.

The couple’s racing passion traces back to 2009, when they first met at Stafford Motor Speedway. DesRochers’ father, a racer, had purchased the same kind of car Preece was working on, and during testing, their paths and futures crossed.

By 2011, the duo was a competitor in the SK Modified Series. That year, Preece claimed the championship, while DesRochers earned Rookie of the Year honors.

Their competitive spirit on the track soon turned into a relationship off it, and after six years together, the couple married in 2017. DesRochers also made her mark in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program in 2010 and 2011, cementing her own name in the sport.

While that shared understanding gives Preece an extra edge, it also comes with a side of tough love. Having a partner who’s been in the driver’s seat means he doesn’t get a free pass, and hence he often receives unfiltered feedback. It keeps Preece grounded and accountable, both as a racer and as a husband.

With three races left on the schedule, Preece now has three more chances to chase his first-ever Cup win, and maybe earn a nod of approval from his toughest critic at home, as well as from Brad Keselowski and the rest of the RFK Racing camp.