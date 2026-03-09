mobile app bar

Christopher Bell Lauds NASCAR’s Horsepower Decision at Phoenix

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Feb 15, 2026; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) during the 68th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

Calls from fans and voices in the garage last year set the NASCAR wheels in motion for a rules shift in the Cup Series. Officials from NASCAR announced in October that engines for road courses and oval tracks under 1.5 miles would run at 750 horsepower, up from the 670 mark used under the prior setup for the sport’s top tier, starting with the 2026 season.

The move aimed to place more control in the driver’s hands, with throttle use and tire care expected to play a larger role. The shift was also meant to open the door for more passing as drivers lift and return to power through corners. After the race at Phoenix Raceway, Christopher Bell said the change was very noticeable once the field took the green.

During a media session, Bell was asked whether the race looked and felt different behind the wheel compared with the fall event at the track. “Yeah I mean I thought it was great uh the horsepower is really really necessary i would love to you know keep bumping it up,” he responded.

“It just really puts it in the driver hands and the team hands.”

“You saw Blaney make it back up through there after his mishap a couple times. I ended up back in the field, and you know the cream is able to rise to the top, so it’s uh more horsepower is definitely a lot better,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver added.

Bell’s teammate, Chase Briscoe, whose race ended in 37th after a failure, echoed Bell’s view. Briscoe said the rise in power felt like a jolt once the cars hit the track.

“It’s a blast,” he said per NBC Sports, noting that the jump of 80 — although he said 70 in his interview — horsepower “feels like way more than that” and left the cars sliding “all over the place.” And he expects the same going to Darlington Raceway, where the drivers and teams will go with the same package.

Before the race weekend, Joey Logano also spoke about the shift, saying he noticed a change in the way the Next Gen car behaved when the boost in power worked in tandem with tires from Goodyear.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 5500 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

