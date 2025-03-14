“Make This 1000% Clear”: Tony Stewart Clears the Air as Wife Leah Pruett Anticipates Return to Drag Racing

Numerous factors contributed to the decision to shutter his NASCAR Cup team — Stewart Haas Racing — one of which was Tony Stewart’s desire to devote more time to his family and oversee his drag racing team. The shift also prompted his wife, Leah Pruett, to step back from her drag racing duties amid their plans to expand their family, allowing Stewart to take her place behind the wheel.

While his performances did not mirror those of his wife, Stewart’s venture into a new realm of motorsports — a field about which he has always been passionate — was noteworthy. Recently, when questioned about the possibility of Pruett’s return to drag racing, Stewart provided a definitive response.

While Pruett is still working on her timeline for returning to racing, Stewart emphatically stated, “Make this 1000% clear, so there’s no mistake and I don’t get my butt carved up on social media: That race car is her race car and when she’s ready to get back in and I will immediately get back out at whatever time, whatever event that is, or whatever events coming up.”

He further emphasized his commitment, asserting that should Pruett decide mid-season, “I want to get back in that car,” he would willingly give up his spot for her.

Stewart also noted that the inception of their drag racing program was inspired by her passion. Humorously, he added that although he might shed tears upon exiting the vehicle, the moment his wife is prepared to return, he would vacate the seat instantaneously.

For those anxious to see @LeahPruett_TF back behind the wheel, hear what she had to say about being a new mom and her timeline for getting in a race car during the #Dodge press conference. @MattHagan_FC is still pulling for another #TSRnitro driver in Funny Car. #NHRA |… pic.twitter.com/0cKGhbPF6M — Tony Stewart Racing Nitro (@TSRnitro) March 13, 2025

He described Tony Stewart Racing Nitro team as fundamentally Pruett’s team, with himself merely serving as a temporary replacement until she is prepared to resume her role behind the wheel.

In 2024, Stewart demonstrated respectable performance by advancing to the final round twice, reaching the semifinals on four occasions, qualifying for the Countdown to the Championship, and concluding the season ninth in points.

Having been honored with the Rookie of the Season award in NHRA last year, Stewart has yet to disclose his racing agenda for 2025, though it appears unlikely that he will be exiting the drag racing scene in the near future.

At present, the racing duo is focused on mastering parenthood after welcoming their son Dominic in November — coinciding with the morning of the final eliminations at the season-closing In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Pomona.

The transition has been particularly challenging for Pruett. Not only is she fully engaged in caring for their child, but according to Stewart, she also plays an important role within the racing team.

Stewart revealed that while Pruett is actively involved in the pit crew with a packed schedule, his perspective on racing setbacks has softened.

He noted that if he experiences a disappointing run and then manages to steal away to the bus for a brief five minutes, seeing his son’s smile even just once makes any earlier frustrations seem insignificant.