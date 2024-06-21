Christopher Bell Sick of NASCAR Fans Complaining About Racing Product

Despite NASCAR’s multiple attempts to perfect its racing product, fans have rarely been content enough with what’s on the table. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell believes that this is something that needs to change. He expressed the opinion to Jeff Gluck when asked about a stand that he had against that of the fandom.

Underlining that he was tired of all the negativity that is around the racing product, which he thinks is really good, he said, “They [fans] just complain and gripe about the product. And it doesn’t matter what the product is, they’re going to complain about it. And I think our product is actually very good. It is certainly as competitive as any other racing industry in the world.”

It is not easy to ignore the fact that Team Penske’s Joey Logano had a similar stand against the fans in a different matter last year. He’d said in a broadcast that NASCAR fans were spoiled with the easy access that they get to drivers. His words drew a lot of flak from the audience and he had to get back in front of the mic to clarify his thoughts.

Bell was one of the first drivers to qualify for the playoffs this year. He has two wins currently and goes to New Hampshire this weekend with decent odds of success. He will also be driving a car in the Xfinity Series alongside his regular duty in the Cup Series. It is a noteworthy achievement that he won all the three second-tier races that he ran in New Hampshire.

Why does Christopher Bell strive to stay off the media?

Bell is one of those rare breeds of drivers who do not like unwanted attention or any digital hurdle that could affect their performance on the track. Seldom can he be seen scrolling through social media or watching NASCAR programs on TV through Monday and Friday. He believes that outside opinions are something that will do him more harm than good.

He told Gluck, “I focus on our team. And I try to not digest the other opinions of our team that get floated around.”

With the few possibly controversial opinions that he himself isn’t too hesitant to share in the media, Bell would be better off not heeding other opinions and it looks like he knows it.