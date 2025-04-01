Christopher Bell Wants NASCAR to Go to Tony Stewart’s Property After Failed Bristol Experiment

NASCAR dares not go to race on dirt tracks again after the three-year experiment that it conducted at Bristol between 2021 and 2023. The fan reception wasn’t as welcoming as it’d hoped for and it forced a return to the ordinary. However, Joe Gibbs Racing’s main man Christopher Bell isn’t done hoping for the Cup Series to race on dirt again. He has even thought of which track it should do so on.

The driver was on the Rubbin’ is Racing podcast last month when he conversed with the hosts about the possibility. He detailed the reasons for the earlier failure as NASCAR’s reluctance to go all in on the dirt racing like it did with road course racing. So, he suggested two or three dirt races to be added to the schedule if at all a return was being considered by the promotion.

When asked which tracks these potential races ought to be held in, he had some specific names. He said, “There are a ton of venues out there. So, you know, Eldora is definitely the first one that comes to mind just because they had the Truck Series race there for several years. I mean, honestly, Bristol is a great asphalt track or concrete track. So, it sucks to see Bristol lose a concrete race.”

“But their dirt event was awesome too. So, I you know I could go either way on that one.” He continued to pick out Knoxville Raceway in particular before mentioning that there are several tracks in Pennsylvania, California, and all over the country that would be fantastic venues. The Eldora Speedway stands out in his list since it is owned by the three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart.

Who races at the Eldora Speedway currently?

The 0.5-mile clay dirt oval in New Weston, Ohio, is fondly known as the World’s Greatest Dirt Track. It was originally opened in 1954 and hosted the World of Outlaws for the Kings Royal from 1984 to 2019.

The race returned in 2021 and is currently held there. The World 100 has been held at the track every year since 1954. Notably, NASCAR has previously raced on it as well.

The Craftsman Truck Series visited it from 2013 to 2019 for the Eldora Dirt Derby. Stewart became the owner of this venue in 2004. Several improvements have been made to it over the years and it features state-of-the-art facilities now. Which is to say, it is worthy of being a NASCAR Cup Series destination. It remains to be seen if the promotion decides to go down the road leading to it.