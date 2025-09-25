“My Name Didn’t Matter”: Tony Stewart and Wife Leah Pruett Reflect on the Profound Joy of First-Time Parenthood

Apr 13, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart celebrates with wife Leah Pruett and son Dominic Stewart after winning the Four Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The win is the first of Stewart’s professional drag racing career. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett welcomed their son, Dominic James Stewart, on November 16, 2024, after making sacrifices that came with heavy weight. Pruett stepped away from her drag racing seat, at least for some time, while Stewart juggled his Cup team, his drag racing program, racetrack ownership, and more. In the couple’s eyes, every trade-off was worth its weight in gold.

Pruett decided to put her racing ambitions on ice for the entire 2025 NHRA season, devoting herself to full-time motherhood. Stewart, meanwhile, has shifted into NHRA in recent years, playing a hands-on role as both owner and driver (as Pruett’s replacement).

Pruett has had a decorated NHRA career spanning nearly three decades, earning 12 Top Fuel victories and a career-best third-place finish in the standings. Though she did not compete in 2025, she has left the door ajar for a comeback to the NHRA tour. For now, the Stewarts are soaking up every moment with their son, capturing hundreds of photos and videos of life’s simplest joys.

On Shannon Spake’s show, Stewart shared how fatherhood hit home for him the day Dominic was born. He recalled flying back for the delivery, holding his son, snapping pictures, then sitting quietly with a few hours to spare before heading off to the drag strip.

Yet, on his flight to the track, his mind raced elsewhere, thinking about Fox Sports breaking the news and the long list of people he needed to text before they saw it on TV.

From the plane, he spotted his team’s pit area. “I’m watching as we go, and I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s our pit.’ And I see a group of people standing outside the pit. And I can’t see them close enough to realize that they’re all standing out there filming the plane coming across.”

“But I remember coming on the golf cart and, they’ve got congratulations strung up in our pit… clapping and, it was hard not to be emotional with that, but it was really a neat moment for me to put duct tape over my name.”

As Stewart summed up his feelings, “My name didn’t matter at that point cuz, you know, for 5 hours now I went from being Tony Stewart, a professional race car driver, to Tony Stewart, a new dad.”

While Pruett now spends her days with Dominic and continues to manage operations at TSR, partnering on marketing projects and supporting crew chiefs with technical work, speculation is already swirling about the possibility of the Stewart family competing together in 2026.

When that time comes, Pruett has every intention of getting back behind the wheel. A Richmond test earlier this year “validated my eagerness and passion for racing Top Fuel,” she admitted, though she delayed announcing a return as she and Stewart chose to keep their eyes on the present. Once back, she will team with Funny Car driver Matt Hagan, a four-time champion who delivered TSR its first title in 2023.